New Factor O2 VAM launched as ‘world’s fastest climbing bike’

Factor Bikes has launched the new O2 VAM, claimed to be “the world’s fastest climbing bike with an unprecedented mix of lightness and aerodynamics”.

Israel-Premier Tech, who played a significant role in the bikes development, is currently racing the O2 VAM at the Tour de France.

The new frame is complemented by the all-new, 1,146g Black Inc 28//33 wheelset with carbon fibre spokes. Complete builds weigh from a reported 6.2kg (size 54, Dura-Ace Di2).

Factor Bikes director of engineering, Graham Shrive, said: “We began by asking the riders of the Israel-Premier Tech team ‘On what terrain do you get your results and how can we help that?’ They wanted a bike that would be under 7kg in race trim, with pedals, transponder and number.

“Then we asked, ‘What’s stopping you from riding the previous O2 VAM?’ They said aero and stiffness. So, we made the new O2 VAM as stiff as the OSTRO VAM, a 35% increase, and 12W faster than the old O2 VAM in the wind tunnel, which is around half the difference to the OSTRO VAM and at low yaw angles of 0-5˚ it’s only 5W behind.

“The new O2 VAM is right on the UCI weight limit when race-ready and faster than any other bike this light.”

Ride comfort has also been improved by the external seatpost and ultra-thin toptube, which reduces to 10mm to promote controlled deflection at the saddle over bumps.

The riding position has also evolved, with a 10mm increase in stack height across the size range in response to customer fit data.

Handling geometry is identical to the OSTRO VAM, and a consistent 57mm trail figure is achieved across all seven sizes thanks to four different fork offsets.

From launch, the new O2 VAM will be available in Storm Grey, Red Velvet, Chrome / Raw Carbon and Prisma Studio custom paint

New Black Inc. 28//33 wheelset

The new 28//33 wheelset was designed to complement the new O2 VAM and weighs a claimed 1,146g as tubeless clinchers optimised for 28mm tyres.

They feature differentiated front and rear depths of 28 and 33mm, measure 23mm internally and 28mm externally, and use carbon fibre spokes.

As well as a substantial weight saving, the brand says they also reduce drag by 10g from the previous THIRTY wheelset and “greatly boost stiffness, and therefore responsiveness and acceleration”.

The 28//33 wheelset is available separately from all Factor and Black Inc authorised dealers, as well as factorbikes.com and blackinc.cc, priced at USD $2,899, EUR €2,799, AUD $4,690, GBP £2,900.

Key Features

• Complete bikes from 6.2kg

• Frame weight 730g, size 54

• 12W faster than previous model, average +15/-15º sweep, 48kph

• 35% stiffer on average across all sizes

• External seatpost

• D-shape truncated aero profiles

• Optimized for 28mm tires

• 32mm max tire clearance

• 10mm higher stack, in response to customer fit data

• 7 sizes, 3 paint schemes

• Prisma Studio custom paint available immediately

• New Black Inc 28//33 wheelset with carbon fibre spokes, 1,146g

RRPs