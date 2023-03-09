Electric Life showroom suffers break in, losing more than £40,000 of stock

Electric Life, a specialist e-mobility retailer that opened a new showroom in November, was broken into yesterday evening.

The showroom, located off the M6 in Castle Vale, Birmingham suffered the break in at 9.20pm on Wednesday, March 8.

A large white van and two cars broke through the locked car park gates and then five individuals dressed in hoodies and balaclavas used an angle grinder to cut through the external roller shutter and forced the locks on the entrance doors.

The retailer has reported more than £40,000 of e-bikes and e-scooters were stolen, which included electric bike brands Orbea, Whyte, Pure, Falcon and electric scooter brands Jivr and Inokin.

All e-bikes and e-scooters were stolen without any keys and chargers which will make them unrideable and difficult to resell across the second-hand marketplace.

The site is fully alarmed and video footage was captured of the incident.

Matt Rudd, sales director of Tandem Group Cycles which owns Electric Life, said: “As a business we are devastated to experience this break in, the team has worked so hard following our recent opening of this showroom to develop a state-of-the-art retail space and an excellent level of customer services.

“We are working closely with the police to support ongoing investigations and our excellent partner brands allowing us to support our customers and continue with trading as normal.”

Should any partners, bike dealers and retailers be approached for these items or any other information, please contact West Midlands Police on 0121 626 5000 with the crime reference number 20/244614/23.

Electric Life offers a large range of electric mobility products featuring a number of electric bikes, electric scooters, electric motorbikes, electric golf trolleys and electric mobility scooters.

At the opening of the showroom last year, Peter Kimberley, group CEO of Tandem Group stated: “I am thrilled to have opened our first e-mobility showroom in my home city of Birmingham.

“We have recruited some fantastic new colleagues who are passionate about e-mobility products. “