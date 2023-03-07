Ciovita to launch in UK and Europe at The Cycle Show 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ciovita has announced it is launching dedicated operations and distribution in the UK and Europe.

The cycling apparel brand’s UK operation will see a focus on the establishment of sales, customer service and distribution to serve the British and European markets, as well as partnerships with selected retailers.

This follows on from the company’s establishment of dedicated US o perations in 2022.

The UK activities will kick off with Ciovita’s participation in The Cycle Show, at Alexandra Palace in April.

Andrew Gold, Ciovita CEO, said: “From the day we launched Ciovita, our aspiration has always been to take our vision of what cycling kit should be to the world.

“This ambition has led to us establishing ourselves as the market leader in our home country but has also led us to build dedicated stores serving the European and Australian cycling communities. We now look forward to taking our brand to the next level across the UK and Europe

“Ciovita has always been about leading the way in innovation and design, and it is this drive to always outdo ourselves that has and continues to drive our growth in international markets.”

Ciovita, founded in Cape Town in 2016, is a combination of Italian and Latin words meaning “Life in Motion.”

Read more: Tocsen co-founder talks through crash detection technology

With a growing demand in Europe and the UK, partially due to their sponsorship of events in Spain, Croatia and Switzerland, the company believes the time is right for expansion into these markets.

Dean Norman, head of operations for Ciovita UK & Europe, added: “For us the establishment of dedicated Ciovita operations to complement our online presence, provides an opportunity to not only bring this unique brand to these established markets, but also to tailor our service and offering to the needs of our UK and European clientele.

“We are extremely excited about the potential this global collaboration holds.”