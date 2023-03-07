Giant announces new store opening in St Albans

Share Facebook

Giant has announced the opening of a new store in St Albans.

The Giant Store, run in partnership with the Cadence Performance Group, is a relocation of the company’s previous site in Radlett.

The brand said the new location will provide a hub for all cyclists with the added boost of the Cadence Group knowledge, making it “the go-to bike shop in the area”.

On the opening of the new St Albans site, Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, said: “We’re delighted with the new store in this new amazing location, St Albans is a bustling city, and the experienced store team are dedicated to making customers cycling dreams a reality.”

The store will stock a selection of electric, road, mountain, commuter and kids bikes, alongside a committed offering of Liv bikes, the women’s cycling brand.

It will also offer Momentum and Cadex products, with a well-established workshop and many Cadence services.

The team of staff has years of Giant experience supporting cyclist’s needs and additional services, including bike fitting, coaching, store events and ride-outs.

George Stavrinidis, managing director of Cadence Performance, said: “We’re striving to integrate into this fantastic community, helping customers with all of our Cadence additional services that you can find in our Giant and Liv Stores.

Giant launched their first brand store in 2011, and there are plans to roll out other stores in key target locations with dedicated independent partners.

This is the latest growth for the brand in the UK after it opened its first Scottish store in Stirling, and took over the family-run Evernden Cycles in Paddock Wood, earlier this year.

Late last year, Cadence Performance outlined its latest store acquisitions, which include Evernden Cycles in Kent, following the retirement of owners Tony and Karen Evernden.