Giant opens its first brand store in Scotland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Giant has announced that it is opening its first brand store in Scotland, situated in the city of Stirling.

Known as the ‘gateway to the highlands’, Giant said Stirling is a ‘fantastic’ location with ‘incredible’ cycling on the store’s doorstep. The company’s global strategy is to make cycling accessible to all, and said this store delivers in product choice, cycling knowledge, and service quality.

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first store in Scotland with partners who are so experienced and dedicated to great customer service.”

The store, formally Velocity 44, was traditionally a go-to place for performance cyclists. The new store will be no different, said Giant, featuring a comprehensive collection of products from Giant and Liv.

Paul Allanach, managing director of Giant Store Stirling, added: “We’re delighted to be partnered with Giant to bring the brand store experience to the city of Stirling; we will continue to offer great cycling experiences to the local community.”

The store covers two floors, featuring a performance road room, a workshop for servicing and repairs, and a bike fitting studio. It offers ‘something for all’, whether performance road, electric bikes or lifestyle, with a complete offering of products.

Read more: Pennine Cycles’ Sandra Corcoran among lineup of UK’s most dynamic female entrepreneurs named by Small Business Britain

Jane Barr, store manager, said: “As cyclists, we’re dedicated to supporting customers to find their ultimate riding companion; we have an amazing offering of women’s bikes and are confident that we have bikes to suit all cyclist’s needs.”

Giant was founded in 1972 with the aim of creating better bikes and improving cycling for all riders. Liv Cycling, the women-powered sister brand of Giant bicycles, was born in 2008.

Giant also said it is proposing to roll out further brand stores in key target locations.