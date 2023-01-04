Pennine Cycles’ Sandra Corcoran among lineup of UK’s most dynamic female entrepreneurs named by Small Business Britain

Share Facebook

Small Business Britain has unveiled its ƒ:Entrepreneur #ialso100 lineup 2023, with 100 of the most inspiring female entrepreneurs from across the UK being showcased to highlight their contribution to society, economy, and communities.

This year’s f:Entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign aims to celebrate the growing tide of inspirational, multi-achieving female entrepreneurs that lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support. Now in its sixth year, it reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite the challenges of the past years, with many scaling or starting new ventures.

The list includes Sandra Corcoran, who has owned Bradford bike shop Pennine Cycles since 2000.

Also among this year’s line-up is Lisa Baskott, who started 2nd Line of Defence, the UK’s first female-focused recruitment agency in the private security sector, as well as Marsha Powell, the co-founder of BelEve UK.

The f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community. Delivered by Small Business Britain, the campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “The UK is absolutely full of phenomenal female entrepreneurs, who are doing incredible things that inspire change, often around tackling some of society’s biggest issues.

“It is so vital that we give greater recognition to these trailblazing women and the powerful contribution they make to society and the economy. Times are incredibly hard for many business owners, but inspiring entrepreneurs like these represent the future for the UK economy and deserve encouragement and celebration.”

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign, visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2023/.