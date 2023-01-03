Rouleur magazine launches new international network of clubhouses and cycling communities 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Road cycling magazine Rouleur has announced the launch of the ‘Rouleur Society’, an international network of clubhouses and cycling communities.

The society aims to bring together a collection of 15 retailers and cafes across the world, where consumers can pick up copies of Rouleur magazine, along with exclusive clothing and accessories.

Businesses currently involved in the Rouleur Society reach from London to Sydney.

Ed Pickering, editor of Rouleur, said: “Cycling ‘shops’ have always been hubs of the cycling world, offering so much more than just a retail experience. Now more than ever, it is important to support these institutions and the Rouleur Society is an opportunity to do that, while putting ourselves out there into even more areas of the global cycling culture.”

Rouleur was first published in 2006 and is an independently-owned and produced magazine covering professional road cycling and the performance market.

The magazine aims to offer quality in-depth writing, photography and art in a collectable journal published eight times a year, alongside content from its website, app, podcast and events.

Rouleur Live, previously known as the Rouleur Classic, is an annual cycling exhibition held in London, offering displays from some of the biggest names in cycling, along with panels and talks with professional riders and industry figures.

Read more: Active Travel England to invest £32.9 million to create national network of active travel experts

To celebrate the launch of the Rouleur Society, the brand will also be launching a limited edition cycling jersey, personalised for each clubhouse, and only available in store.

The jerseys are made from a recycled performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties and UV protection in a racing cut.

Members of the Rouleur community will also be able to take part in rides, events and more.

The clubhouse partners currently announced are: