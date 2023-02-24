Premium apparel brand Maap releases comprehensive 2023 road collection 

Share Facebook

Premium cycling apparel brand Maap has released its comprehensive road collection for the 2023 season, with a continued focus on sustainability.

The Australian company said its kit for the new season features more recycled fabrics.

New in the ‘23 collection is the women’s Short Team Bib Evo, designed in a women’s-specific cut with a shorter leg length, silicon-patterned leg band, and a higher-cut mesh waist, alongside the usual breathable and moisture-wicking materials.

“We believe that progression itself is the ambition, a continual exercise in innovation and betterment,” said Oliver Cousins, co-founder of Maap. “For example, our transition from virgin to Sustainably Preferred Materials (SPM) is not in itself the end goal, but an important progression towards greater positive impact with the planet we all share.”

The Evade Jersey, one of Maap’s most popular product,s is available in long and short-sleeve silhouettes, and now made with Sustainably Preferred Materials (SPM) using over 70% Italian-made recycled nylon in the primary body, adding a strong push towards reducing environmental impact.

Along with the new materials, both Evade and Evolve jerseys are available in new colourways. The Evade line will also re-introduce off-bike apparel, including sweats, tees, hoodies, beanies and caps.

As a brand based in the southern hemisphere, Maap is also releasing new winter kit, inlcuding Evade thermal long-sleeve jerseys, windproof Draft jackets and vests in a set of new colours.

Dropping later in March will be the Sphere collection, Maap’s next progression on the Emblem range released in 2022.

The Sphere Pro Hex Jersey 2.0 features an exclusive Maap hex-tech sleeve for aero optimisation alongside breathable micro-perforated fabric on the back and side panels also featuring an upgraded bonded front hem, larger pockets with anti-sag material and UPF 50+ sun protection factor.

The New Season Road Collection is available now on MAAP.cc and from select retailers.