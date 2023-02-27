Canyon appoints Hideki Mochizuki to lead Asia expansion 

Share Facebook

Direct-to-consumer bike brand Canyon has appointed Hideki Mochizuki to lead its expansion into Asia.

Mochizuki has taken on the role as Canyon’s general manager for the Asia Pacific region, and will join the executive leadership team, to help accelerate sales in the region.

With 11 years of bike industry experience, Mochizuki most recently worked as managing director for Asia Specific with US bike brand Specialized.

He also has previous experience with Nike’s marketing team, and as sales director for Japan.

Mochizuki said: “Canyon is an international and highly desirable brand for Asian customers. It’s a true leader in the direct-to-consumer business with an innovative and disruptive business model that inspires riders to take up cycling in new ways. Asia Pacific offers Canyon huge potential, not only in attracting new customers but also in the potential to build longer-lasting relationships.”

Canyon CEO Nicolas de Ros Wallace: “Recruiting Mochi-san helps us in our ambition to be the world’s most inspiring and innovative bike brand. This is a hugely significant appointment because it allows us to grow our brand faster in the Asia Pacific region, attracting and inspiring new customers, offering better customer service, and bringing customers more opportunities to access our brand.”

Mochizuki will commence his employment with Canyon on 1st March 2023.

German bike brand Canyon, based in Koblenz, was founded in 2002 by brother Roman and Franc Arnold.

Initially established as a parts supplier, the brand has expanded into a global giant in the bike market, across the disciplines, ranging from high-end MTB and road to the commuting and e-bike markets.

Earlier this year, the brand announced a price drop on a range of its products with UK head of sales and marketing Aaron Budd saying: “Every order made through Canyon.com has a journey, from the individual frames and components arriving to Koblenz, to our assembly process and logistical organisation, then to ensuring the bike arrives promptly at your door.

“We have an amazing team across the globe that works on every aspect of this journey thoroughly, allowing us to offer constantly look at how we can offer customers the best experience, the best bikes and the best value.

“With cycling providing the answer to the health, fitness, mobility, time and financial constraints that we can all face, we’re pleased to be able to pass on these savings to UK consumers.”