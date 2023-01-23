Canyon reduces price on selected bikes for UK consumers

Share Facebook

Canyon has announced a UK price drop on a wide range of its bikes.

The company says it’s committed to offering the best products at the best value and for that reason, has reduced the price of selected bicycles for UK consumers across its road, gravel, mountain and urban bike categories.

From entry-level road, mountain, hybrid and city bikes, all the way to CFR peloton-leading race bikes and World Cup winning downhill bikes, Canyon aims to continually evaluate its product offering to ensure it offers premium bicycles at the best value.

UK head of sales and marketing Aaron Budd said: “Every order made through Canyon.com has a journey, from the individual frames and components arriving to Koblenz, to our assembly process and logistical organisation, then to ensuring the bike arrives promptly at your door.

“We have an amazing team across the globe that works on every aspect of this journey thoroughly, allowing us to offer constantly look at how we can offer customers the best experience, the best bikes and the best value.

“With cycling providing the answer to the health, fitness, mobility, time and financial constraints that we can all face, we’re pleased to be able to pass on these savings to UK consumers.”

Canyon’s price reduction covers a wide range of models in its UK portfolio, which is now live and available on the Canyon website.

British freeride and YouTube legend Sam Pilgrim recently announced a new sponsorship with Canyon for 2023 and beyond.

Pilgrim, a slopestyle, freeride and dirt athlete who now boasts more than 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, had previously ridden Haibike machines as part of a sponsorship deal, but earlier this month Pilgrim announced he would be riding bikes from German D2C brand Canyon from 2023 onwards.