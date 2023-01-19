Giant Group UK launches new delivery service in conjunction with retailers

Share Facebook

Giant Group UK has launched a new direct-to-consumer delivery service in conjunction with retailers.

The Giant and Liv Delivery service supports the online demand for bikes – consumers can now order bikes direct from the brands’ websites for home delivery.

Ian Beasant, managing director of Giant UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with our network of talented, independent retailers, offering consumers the advantages of a delivery service.”

The new delivery service will work in conjunction with Giant UK’s independent network of retailers. Customers can shop on Giant and Liv websites and order a bike direct for delivery.

The service will work like Click & Collect, with the added benefit that customers who’ve selected delivery will have their bike facilitated by their nearest retailer, then delivered by Giant’s courier to their home address.

Alan Nestor from Edinburgh Bicycle Coop said: “Bikes have many moving parts and are impressive pieces of engineering. Giant home Delivery through Giant Store Edinburgh, your local Giant store, gives you bike shop quality set-up, Delivery, backup and support that you can depend on and trust. You will be ride-ready… at home.”

The new service will connect all delivered orders with local retailers for ongoing customer service and support. Bike orders will be facilitated by retailers or warehouse stock.

Darren Thomas from Cycle Revolution said: “It’s great to be able to offer our Giant and Liv customers home Delivery for new bikes in 2023. We’ve seen the benefits of our partnership with Giant UK and Click & Collect orders generated through the Giant and Liv consumer websites.

“Extending customer choice by offering home Delivery in addition to Click & Collect is sure to be a winner, increasing the opportunity to serve customers outside of our local area and generate additional sales for our stores.”

Distributed in a dual-branded Giant and Liv bike box, with instructions provided to take consumers through a simple step-by-step guide to help them unbox their bike, set up the bars, fit pedals, and set saddle height, followed by some pre-ride safety tips.

Beasant continued: “The new delivery service is an additional tool to support our dedicated network of retailers and offers consumers the modern shopping experience they expect.”