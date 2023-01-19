Distributor Hotlines drops four brands from portfolio to focus on key brands 

Share Facebook

Hotlines has announced it will be dropping four brands from its distribution portfolio, in order to focus on its in-house and key third party brands.

On Thursday, 19th January, Scotland-based distributor Hotlines announced it would be parting ways with Ghost, Fuji, SE Bikes, and Breezer, in order to focus more of its resources for sales, marketing, and dealer support elsewhere in the business.

Hotlines said it is reducing the size of its portfolio to help combat the industry and economic challenges, will also supporting group-owned brands Nukeproof, Ragley, Brand-X and Lifeline.

Ewan Pinder, Hotlines managing director, said: “I would like to thank the team at Advanced Sports Europe, it has been a pleasure working with such strong brands, each with a rich history in the sport. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

After more than a decade in partnership, Hotlines is also parting ways with German bike brand Ghost.

Pinder added: “Ghost have been a key part of the portfolio but Brexit, the pandemic and consumer trends have made it difficult to maintain momentum. As an important part of the Hotlines story, we would like to say thank you, and look forward to seeing our friends out on the trails.”

Hotlines also extended thanks to its UK and international retailers for their support.

Retailers can contact sales@hotlines-uk.com to arrange a store visit and learn more about the aggressive commercials available on a wide range of bikes, apparel, protection, parts and accessories.

Hotlines was founded in the South West of England in 2006, before it was bought by Chain Reaction Cycles in 2006. The business has since relocated to Scotland, just outside of Edinburgh, and remains part of the Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles group.