Hotlines announces two new appointments in the field sales team

Distributor Hotlines has announced two new appointments for its field sales team, as Simon Newton and Callum Grant take on new roles.

Newton joins as South East field sales representative, with a wealth of experience in the bike, parts, and accessory areas.

Grant will be covering sales in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, having started in the sales and tech team in Edinburgh, before moving into the field sales roles to utilise his product knowledge and sales experience.

Phil Haveron, head of sales at Hotlines, said: “Simon brings a huge amount of industry and distribution knowledge with great existing relationships with many of our key accounts. We are excited to have him on the team, meeting new dealers and championing our brands across the South East.

“Callum knows our brands, retailers and internal systems inside-out. From supporting our events team, attending trade shows and demos, to contributing to sales systems and processes, Callum lives and breathes Hotlines.”

Grand and Newton are both in position already and are on the road in their respective territories.

Existing and new accounts can contact them immediately to discuss the Hotlines portfolio and brand opportunities: simon.newton@hotlines-uk.com (07713 097695) and callum.grant@hotlines-uk.com (07577 788360).

Graham Moore and Joe Thorburn continue to cover the North and South West regions: graham@hotlines-uk.com (07791 844138) and joe.thorburn@hotlines-uk.com (07577 747623).

Hotlines has been making a number of changes to its business this year, recently dropping a number of brands from its portfolio to focus on its in-house brands alongside some key third party brands.

In January, the Scotland-based distributor announced it would be parting ways with Ghost, Fuji, SE Bikes, and Breezer, in order to focus more of its resources for sales, marketing, and dealer support elsewhere in the business.

Hotlines said it is reducing the size of its portfolio to help combat the industry and economic challenges, will also supporting group-owned brands Nukeproof, Ragley, Brand-X and Lifeline.