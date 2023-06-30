The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 30th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Workshop Manager – Outspoken Cycles

We are looking for an experienced mechanic to take on the role of Workshop Manager. In this role you will be responsible for the day-to-day management of our in-house workshop, as well as managing our mechanic team and being the go-to technical guru. The role will also include supporting the General Manager and Program Coordinator in the day-to-day running of various bike maintenance services including off-site servicing and bike maintenance training.

We run a range of services to encourage more cycling both for leisure and fun. As part of a small team there is plenty of scope to make this role your own. We offer fun cycle-themed event activities, Dr Bike sessions, maintenance training and pool bike packages. Our customers include businesses, local authorities, schools and community groups, as well as individuals. Whatever it is, we’re here to encourage people to cycle!

We are looking for a driven individual who is great with customers and a very technically capable mechanic. You will need to be used to allocating your time efficiently and working under time constraints.

Assistant Manager – Giant Twickenham

We are looking for a well organised and highly personable individual to work in our Twickenham Giant store as Assistant Manager. The role involves being the duty manager when the manager is off or on holiday and assist with the day to day management of the store.

Experience of store management at supervisor or Assistant Manager level would make you an ideal candidate for this role. Unlike many of our competitors we are not obsessed with KPIs and reporting. We want your true passion for cycling to flourish so you engage with our loyal customers rather than getting bogged down in admin.

We are focused on offering services for cyclists beyond selling bikes, kit and fixing bikes. Our aim is to offer cyclists a local hub for all their cycling needs. Working for us you will need to be outgoing and communicative, open minded to all types of cycling activity and love everything about the Giant brand (as they are our key partner).

Bike Workshop Coordinator / Cycle Training & Rides Coordinator – Monty’s Bike Hub / Community Hub

Monty’s Bike Hub is a small Social Enterprise and Charity based on the east side of Southampton and delivers various cycling related activities with young people and adults who experience various challenges and are based in our council estate environment. We are looking to fill two roles, one to coordinate our workshop and another our cycle training and led rides program.

These roles include coordinating all weekly sessions and working with volunteers to deliver with adults, young people, in schools and in other community settings. We run weekly adult rides and workshop / bike kitchen sessions to help people get physically active, build community, support wellbeing, upskill our local community whilst fixing and recycling lots of bikes.

Our youth program involves drop in youth workshop sessions, mobile bike workshop sessions in the community, alternative provision with schools and much more. We are looking for enthusiastic, experienced mechanics / youth workers / ride leaders / cycle instructors to join the team and work with our Bike Hub Manager in supporting lots more people get cycling in our community!

Sales Administrator – Chicken CycleKit

At Chicken CycleKit we continue to grow and 100 plus years on, we are still leading the market in all two-wheeled solutions from novice cyclist to professional racer. As we increase and develop our portfolio of world-renowned and in house brands through expanding our dealer network, we are creating a company that is forward-thinking, agile, passionate and focused on providing the best customer service and selling a wide-ranging portfolio of premium cycles and accessories.

Due to further expansion of the company, we are looking for an additional Sales Administrator. The successful candidate will be a result focused individual with strong account/relationship management skills and brand awareness, working collaboratively with our external Area Sales Managers to help achieve company goals and grow revenues.

The role is all about providing an excellent customer experience, maintaining and reviewing ongoing business and generating new sales opportunities in an ever-shifting marketplace. This role also provides a great understanding of the business and successful candidates in this role have moved into more specialist roles of the business over time.

Experienced Bike Mechanic – Sarl Alpine Sports Morzine

Temporary, full time position in the French Alps. Starting ASAP until mid-September.

Five day 35hr week, split shifts, so plenty of time for riding.

Salary negotiable depending on experience.

Accommodation can be provided, as can visa for France.

A little spoken French would be nice but not essential as most of our clients are English speakers.