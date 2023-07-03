Saddleback adds Feedback Sports to its portfolio after 2Pure administration 

Share Facebook

Cycle distributor Saddleback has just added Feedback Sports to its portfolio.

US-based brand Feedback, which offers premium bike stands, portable trainers and bike storage systems, was previously distributed by 2Pure in the UK, before the distributor went into administration earlier this year.

Bristol-based Saddleback will now be responsible for bringing Feedback to UK dealers, alongside its existing portfolio of performance brands.

Feedback Sports funder Doug Hudson said: “We’re pleased to partner with Saddleback to reach our brand fans plus new customers in the United Kingdom.”

“The professionalism and calibre of service offered by the team at Saddleback is in perfect alignment with our values as a brand. It’s important for us to work with compatible distributors and this is an ideal fit for Feedback Sports.”

Feedback Sports products are available now, with more stock arriving shortly, Saddleback said.

Feedback Sports president Jeff Nitta added: “Over the years, we’ve come to know the folks at Saddleback through mutual connections. Agreeing to establish a business relationship has been a positive evolution and we look forward to growing our business in the UK.”

Andy Wigmore, owner and managing director of Saddleback Ltd said: “We have long been admirers of Feedback Sports and its very capable team of people. We have learnt to rely on many of their best-in-class products at events we have attended over the years, with many of us in the business using their work stands and storage devices at home. Feedback Sports is an excellent fit with the rest of our performance brand portfolio, and we are supremely confident that we can expand and continue the good work previously done in this market.”

Contact your area representative for more details or contact the customer services team on info@saddleback.co.uk or by telephone on 01454 285285.