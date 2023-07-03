Kevin Burton joins Ultra Sport EU as Berria brand manager 

Share Facebook

Kevin Burton has joined distributor Ultra Sport EU as the new brand manager for Berria Bikes.

Burton has 25 years’ of experience within the bike industry, having worked with brands like Madison, 7Mesh, Simpson, and Met helmets.

In his new role with Ultra Sport EU, Burton will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of development and marketing for the Berria Brand, which is a new brand for the distributor.

Berria was founded in 2012 by brothers José and David Vitoria in Spain and offers a range of MTB, road and gravel bikes.

Neil Staples, sales director at Ultra Sport EU, said: “We are thrilled to have Kevin Burton join our team as the Brand Manager for Berria Bikes.

“Kevin’s extensive experience and proven expertise in the bike industry will be invaluable in further strengthening the Berria brand and driving its success. We look forward to working closely with him to elevate Berria Bikes to new heights.”

Burton added: “I am honoured to join Ultra Sport EU and lead the marketing efforts for Berria Bikes. Berria has a strong reputation for producing exceptional bicycles, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success. Together with the talented team at Ultra Sport EU, I am confident that we will elevate the Berria brand to new heights.”

Ultra Sport first showcased Berria as part of its portfolio at COREbike 2023 earlier this year, but is working towards the 2024 collection of bikes owing to the difficult market conditions.

Staples said at the time: “It’s been more than twenty years since we last distributed a bike (K2/ProFlex) but we’ve always had our eyes out for a suitable range. Now, with Berria, we’re proud to put our efforts behind a bike brand that we really believe in. I cannot wait to show our customers what an amazing range we have to offer – road, mountain, gravel, e-bike – it’s all beautifully spec’d and presented.”

Staples added: “This is really a pre-launch viewing as we line up for the 2024 collection. Understanding the state of the bike market we’re going to move forward softly, slowly, with just a few of the best retailers at this time. Selective distribution with carefully managed supply to protect retailer margins is paramount. We’re not looking to set the world alight but we are looking to set Berria on the road to success.”

For more information about Ultra Sport EU and its distribution of Berria Bikes in the UK, please visit www.ultrasporteu.com or contact kevin@ultrasporteu.com.