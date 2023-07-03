July 2023 edition of BikeBiz magazine is available now – claim your free subscription

The July edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here.

The cost of just about everything in our daily lives is soaring – and cycling is no exception. Like me I’m sure you will have noticed the almost mind-boggling cost increases for just about every bike, component, and accessory in recent years.

While there will always be a strong market for those ever-desirable (and therefore expensive) cycling products, the increasing costs are more concerning where the entry and mid-level bikes and parts are concerned.

It seems like the cost of parts and bikes is forcing even mid-level enthusiasts to reconsider their buying decisions, perhaps opting for secondhand over new, or opting not to upgrade all.

And for the new rider, where is the motivation to continue their progression from casual rider to committed enthusiast if they’re priced out before they’ve even begun.

While in many cases cost increases are out of the control of the industry, cycling brands cannot and should not neglect the lower price points in favour of high margins at performance level, or risk alienating swathes of would-be new cyclists.

With that in mind, freelancer writer Rebecca Morley has investigated the soaring cost of the road bike market for this month’s BikeBiz (p7-8).

Elsewhere in the mag, staff writer Daniel Blackham speaks to road cycling icon David Millar to discuss his clothing brand CHPT3 (p22-24), and I catch up with distributor Upgrade Bikes to hear about their latest developments (p30-32).

And finally we dive into some key sectors in our product pages, this month lights (p59-60), and road bikes and accessories (p63-64).

We remain in the midst of a difficult time for the cycle industry, but that is no reason to forget the goal – more people enjoying bikes.

Alex Ballinger,

Editor

Feature

7: Rebecca Morley looks at the drastic change in the price of bikes over the last few years

News hub

13: The latest developments from across the bike trade

Retailers

16: The industry has faced a turbulent start to the years. BikeBiz asked readers for their thoughts on the first six months of trade in 2023.

19: Cycle Exchange is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Daniel Blackham spoke to founder Matt Connelley about a decade in the business.

Big interview

22: David Millar has plans to build something lasting in the cycling world. Daniel Blackham sits down with the Tour de France stage winner to hear more about CHPT3.

Distributors

30: BikeBiz catches up with Mark Noble, head of marketing for Sussex-based distributor Upgrade Bikes

Appointments

30: This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

Events

33: Sea Otter Europe is a growing bike and mobility festival, adapted from its US counterpart. CEO Albert Balcells talks BikeBiz through the concept

Micromobility

39: Zinc Sports is one of the biggest micromobility brands in the UK, but COO Chirag Shah believes the Government can do more to support sustainable transport. Rebecca Bland finds out more

42: Shared transport operators have had to rapidly shift their focus in the past year. Tier’s regional general manager for Northern Europe, Fred Jones, explains.

Brands

46: Alex Ballinger visits British wheel Parcours to meet founder Dov Tate

51: Daniel Blackham attends the Thok Tribe event to learn more about the Italian e-MTB brand

Products

54: New products and sector guides, including cycle lights (59) and road bikes, accessories, and clothing (63)