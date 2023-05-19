Distributor 2Pure enters administration, according to Companies House update

Share Facebook

Distributor 2Pure has entered administration, according to an update on Companies House.

On Friday (May 19), the company announced through documents on Companies House that an administrator had been appointed.

This follows the news that managing director George Bowie had left his position earlier this month.

2Pure, based in Livingston, Scotland had been a distributor supplying a number of brands in the cycle, run, and outdoor sectors, with a focus on cycle brands.

The company recently added MilKit tubeless systems and accessories to its portfolio in November last year, and announced the addition of Kingud cleaning products shortly before that.

2Pure was founded in 2006 by George and Alison Bowie.

News of 2Pure entering administration follows the closure of Derby-based Moore Large in March.

The Moore Large portfolio consisted of recognisable brands including Tern e-bikes, Tru Tension maintenance and cleaning products, and its house-owned bike brand Forme.

In February Moore Large was due to exhibit at COREbike trade show in Northamptonshire, but pulled out at the last minute.

The Moore Large closure came less than a year after a management buyout, with the board of directors taking over the company from the original owners, the Moore family.

BikeBiz has approached 2Pure for comment.