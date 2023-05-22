Date announced for BikeBiz Awards 2023 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

It’s official – the BikeBiz Awards will return in 2023, with the winners due to be announced on Thursday, November 3.

This year’s awards will once again be held as a virtual event, with the final announcements being shared across our social media platforms and BikeBiz.com.

Each year the BikeBiz Awards strive to celebrate the unique, original, and important work being done across the cycle industry, from the shop floor to advocacy.

This year will see the return of the judging panel, following the success of last year’s awards, with 12 judges from across the spectrum of the cycling world helping to choose the winners of 15 awards, spread across five different categories.

We will soon be opening the application process to become a judge, so keep an eye on BikeBiz.com for details on how to participate.

For last year’s awards, we introduced a new procedure utilising the expert judging panel, all with experience from across the industry, while still offering public votes in some key awards.

The biggest changes for the 2022 awards were the introduction of five new awards – Specialist Distributor of the Year, Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, Micromobility Brand of the Year, and the BikeBiz Diversity Champion Award.

We also introduced five overarching categories for the awards, covering the key areas of the market – Brands, Distributors, Retailers, Inclusivity and Micromobility.

Read more: Winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2022

All of these changes were made to ensure the 2022 awards were reflective of all the brilliant work being done in the cycling industry, and to acknowledge the new and exciting developments in the micromobility, inclusivity and advocacy areas.

To find out more about the BikeBiz Awards and for last year’s winners, visit: https://bikebizawards.com/

For information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 awards, contact Richard Setters at Richard.Setters@Biz-media.co.uk.