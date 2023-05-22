Scicon launches Aeroscope performance sunglasses, designed for adjustability

Share Facebook

Scicon Sports has launched a new performance sunglass model during the 2023 Giro d’Italia — The Aeroscope.

The Italian brand says the Aeroscope “entirely redefines adjustability, having been designed in partnership with professional cyclists and with great attention to detail”.

One of the Aeroscope’s main features is the length-adjustable temple arms called Scala™, which allows the rider to achieve an ideal fit for any helmet retention system and head dimension.

The Horizon Adapt™ mechanism is a height-adjustable nosepiece to fine-tune the field of vision with precision, customisable by 5mm.

With the push or pull of the Horizon Adapt™ nosepiece, each rider can adapt the position of the lens, eliminating glare and discomfort.

A VenteX™ funnel is located in the top centre of the lens and is strategically placed outside the rider’s eyesight to protect it from direct light.

It mainly facilitates airflow to prevent fog buildup behind the lens and allows for easier lens replacement using the interchangeable lens system.

Designed specifically for cycling, the frame’s Pantoscopic tilt of 12° is twice that of standard eyewear. This addition gives cyclists an optimal lens angle while wearing a helmet, reducing aerodynamic resistance and improving performance.

With protection and optical clarity, the SCN-PP™ UV400 lens blocks all light up to 400 NM, including UVA and UVB rays.

It is coated with Hydrophobic and Oleophobic treatments to repel water, oil, and dirt for clear vision in challenging conditions.

The multi-directional adjustability of the Flexifit™ nose pad and customisable Flexifit™ temple tips provide comfort and a secure fit.

The environmentally friendly bio-based frame rounds off a 65mm mono lens. The frame incorporates vegetable oil that is safer for the environment

RRP €220 / £195 / $230 / A$340 / CA$305

Four frame options: Black Gloss, White Gloss, Crystal Gloss and Anthracite Gloss

Ten lens options available: Multimirror Red, Multimirror Blue, Multimirror Bronze, Multimirror Silver, Photochromic Silver, Multimirror Green, Gradient Black, Green Trail, Pink, Clear