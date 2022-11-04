BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto: And the winners are…

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2022 awards in association with ArmaUrto.
The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.
IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.
Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors ArmaUrto and Bikesy!
BRANDS
Bike Brand of the Year
WINNER: Ribble Cycles
Runners up:
BMC
Forestal
Frog Bikes
Reilly Cycleworks
Ridgeback
P&A Brand of the Year
WINNER: Altura
Runners up:
E-Thirteen
Lazer
Muc-Off
Peaty’s
Zéfal
Newcomer of the Year
WINNER: Bo
Runners up:
Kidvelo Bikes
Loaded Bikes
Shark eBikes
Steed Bikes
DISTRIBUTORS
Bike Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Moore Large
Runners up:
Mondraker
Raleigh UK
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
Windwave
P&A Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Madison
Runners up:
Extra UK
Oxford
Upgrade Bikes
Velotech Services
ZyroFisher
Specialist Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Advanced Bikes UK
Runners up:
Apex Distribution
Chicken CycleKit
Gearmechhanger.com
Silverfish UK
Volt Bikes
RETAILERS
IBD of the Year
WINNER: Inspiral Cycles
Runners up:
Hot Pursuit Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland
Pennine Cycles
Sprockets Cycles
Twelfth City Cyclery
Omnichannel Retailer of the Year
WINNER: Hargroves Cycles
Runners up:
Balfe’s Bikes
Cykel House
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Thomas’s Cycle Revolution
Best Retailer Services
WINNER: Green Commute Initiative
Runners up:
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Objective 1
Push Retail
INCLUSIVITY
Woman of the Year
WINNER: Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising
Runners up:
Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors
Judith Smith, Primal Europe
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes
Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media
Cycle Advocacy Award
WINNER: Cycling UK
Runners up:
#BikeIsBest
Cyclehoop
Go Velo
TotalMTB CIC
Diversity Champion, in association with Bikesy
WINNER: Women of Colour Cycling Collective
Runners up:
Beccy Marston, See.Sense
Bikeability Trust
Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off
LDN Riders
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK
MICROMOBILITY
Best Shared Transport Provider
WINNER: Tier Mobility
Runners up:
Beryl
Dott
Lime
Nextbike
Voi Technology
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
WINNER: Fully Charged
Runners up:
County Cycles
Ride and Glide
Sigma Sports Electric
The Electric Bike Shop
Micromobility Brand of the Year
WINNER: Brompton Bike Hire
Runners up:
Advanced Bikes UK
Batribike
Bo
Eovolt
Mirider