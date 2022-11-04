BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto: And the winners are…

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2022 awards in association with ArmaUrto.

The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors ArmaUrto and Bikesy!

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year



WINNER: Ribble Cycles

Runners up:

BMC

Forestal

Frog Bikes

Reilly Cycleworks

Ridgeback

P&A Brand of the Year



WINNER: Altura

Runners up:

E-Thirteen

Lazer

Muc-Off

Peaty’s

Zéfal

Newcomer of the Year

WINNER: Bo

Runners up:

Kidvelo Bikes

Loaded Bikes

Shark eBikes

Steed Bikes

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year



WINNER: Moore Large

Runners up:

Mondraker

Raleigh UK

Sportline

Tandem Group Cycles

Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Madison

Runners up:

Extra UK

Oxford

Upgrade Bikes

Velotech Services

ZyroFisher

Specialist Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Advanced Bikes UK

Runners up:

Apex Distribution

Chicken CycleKit

Gearmechhanger.com

Silverfish UK

Volt Bikes

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

WINNER: Inspiral Cycles

Runners up:

Hot Pursuit Cycles

Pedal Power Scotland

Pennine Cycles

Sprockets Cycles

Twelfth City Cyclery

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Hargroves Cycles

Runners up:

Balfe’s Bikes

Cykel House

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Thomas’s Cycle Revolution

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Green Commute Initiative

Runners up:

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Objective 1

Push Retail

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year



WINNER: Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising

Runners up:

Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors

Judith Smith, Primal Europe

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes

Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media

Cycle Advocacy Award

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:

#BikeIsBest

Cyclehoop

Go Velo

TotalMTB CIC

Diversity Champion, in association with Bikesy

WINNER: Women of Colour Cycling Collective

Runners up:

Beccy Marston, See.Sense

Bikeability Trust

Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off

LDN Riders

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

WINNER: Tier Mobility

Runners up:

Beryl

Dott

Lime

Nextbike

Voi Technology

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Fully Charged

Runners up:

County Cycles

Ride and Glide

Sigma Sports Electric

The Electric Bike Shop

Micromobility Brand of the Year

WINNER: Brompton Bike Hire

Runners up:

Advanced Bikes UK

Batribike

Bo

Eovolt

Mirider