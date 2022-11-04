BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto: And the winners are…

Rebecca Morley 04/11/2022 Community, Highlight

BikeBiz has announced the winners of the 2022 awards in association with ArmaUrto.

The winners have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The majority of winners were chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges did however abstain from any award that either they or their company had been shortlisted for.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year were decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award was decided by the BikeBiz team.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors ArmaUrto and Bikesy!

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year

WINNER: Ribble Cycles

Runners up:
BMC
Forestal
Frog Bikes
Reilly Cycleworks
Ridgeback

P&A Brand of the Year

WINNER: Altura

Runners up:
E-Thirteen
Lazer
Muc-Off
Peaty’s
Zéfal

Newcomer of the Year

WINNER: Bo

Runners up:
Kidvelo Bikes
Loaded Bikes
Shark eBikes
Steed Bikes

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Moore Large

Runners up:
Mondraker
Raleigh UK
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Madison

Runners up:
Extra UK
Oxford
Upgrade Bikes
Velotech Services
ZyroFisher

Specialist Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Advanced Bikes UK

Runners up:
Apex Distribution
Chicken CycleKit
Gearmechhanger.com
Silverfish UK
Volt Bikes

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

WINNER: Inspiral Cycles

Runners up:
Hot Pursuit Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland
Pennine Cycles
Sprockets Cycles
Twelfth City Cyclery

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Hargroves Cycles

Runners up:
Balfe’s Bikes
Cykel House
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Thomas’s Cycle Revolution

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Green Commute Initiative

Runners up:
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Objective 1
Push Retail

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year

WINNER: Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising

Runners up:
Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors
Judith Smith, Primal Europe
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes
Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media

Cycle Advocacy Award

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:
#BikeIsBest
Cyclehoop
Go Velo
TotalMTB CIC

Diversity Champion, in association with Bikesy

WINNER: Women of Colour Cycling Collective

Runners up:
Beccy Marston, See.Sense
Bikeability Trust
Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off
LDN Riders
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

WINNER: Tier Mobility

Runners up:
Beryl
Dott
Lime
Nextbike
Voi Technology

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Fully Charged

Runners up:
County Cycles
Ride and Glide
Sigma Sports Electric
The Electric Bike Shop

Micromobility Brand of the Year

WINNER: Brompton Bike Hire

Runners up:
Advanced Bikes UK
Batribike
Bo
Eovolt
Mirider

