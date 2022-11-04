Brompton Bike Hire offers free rentals during London train strikes 

Share Facebook

As rail strikes return to London this weekend, Brompton Bike Hire will be offering free rentals of its folding bikes to help people get around during the disruption.

There will be strike action on the London Underground Saturday 5th, Monday 7th, and Wednesday 9th November.

In response to the action, Brompton Bike Hire, which has rental bikes available from 70 docking stations at locations across the UK, is offering 48 hours of free hire from Saturday.

The brand said: “Brompton Bike Hire allows everybody access to the iconic folding bicycles, helping people to move around the city freely. It was set up in 2011 and now has over 70 docks UK wide, making it the UK’s largest network of hire bikes. Customers simply download the app, register, reserve, and ride!

“Brompton bike hire can be used as a longer test ride, with hire fees up to £150 able to be redeemed against the purchase of a brand-new Brompton – allowing those exploring new ways of travel during the strike a pathway to make the change more permanent.”

Raiders can get their 48 hours free by using the code STRIKE in the Brompton bike hire app. Hire is then £5 per day, after the initial 48 hours.

The offer ends at 11.59pm on Thursday 10th November.

Brompton Bike Hire is the sister company of London-based bike brand Brompton Bicycle, using the folding design of bikes in all its docks.

Instructions:

Download the app and register your details

Click the settings button at the top right

Enter the promo code STRIKE

Credit will then be added to your account

Hire from a dock of your choice in London