Mark Noble joins Upgrade in new role as head of marketing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mark Noble has joined Upgrade Bikes, the Sussex-based distributor and home of house brands DMR and KinesisUK, as head of marketing.

In this new role, Noble will work closely with the existing marketing, creative, content and web teams to strengthen brand presence and messaging across the Upgrade portfolio.

Noble has previously worked at CSG/Cannondale as their marketing manager and brings a wealth of experience to Upgrade. Along with his strong reputation for project management and delivery of content, Noble is well known in media circles having previously run Dirt and Ride magazines. A keen mountain biker, his love of cycling is grounded in BMX and as a personal project he recently released “Emulsion”, a photo-heavy book capturing the BMX scene between ’87 and 2004.

Upgrade MD Matt Ryley said: “We are excited to have Mark join us and strengthen our push across all marketing departments. We have been seeking an addition to our Marketing team since the summer, looking for the right blend of experience, creative thinking and product knowledge. Mark understands building a business through brand. With his love of bikes and industry experience he is a great fit for us and we welcome him onboard.”

Read more: Tim Rees-French joins collection and delivery bike repair service Bike Hero from Evans Cycles

Noble added: “I’ve been a fan of Upgrade for a long, long time, going way back to the first days of Dirt Magazine and DMR being such a part of that. I’ve watched the evolution of Upgrade and its brands ever since – so to get a chance to work with the team here and help push it all forward, that’s just awesome! After a short period working in marketing outside the industry, I’m looking forward to re-connecting with everyone and forging new relationships with and for Upgrade’s brands.”

Noble will be working remotely and part-time at Upgrade’s offices and can be contacted at mark.noble@upgradebikes.co.uk.