Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 4th November

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Technical Customer Service Representative – Fox Factory UK Limited

Position responsibilities include:

– Understand customer needs and requirements; provide solutions for product, process or service

– Evaluate products that have been sent in for warranty/service to confirm the action that the technicians will provide for that product

– Provide accurate estimates and alternate options to customers for the servicing and support of products

– Communicate with customers regarding product repairs, follow up on in-house repairs and provide technical support on products

Branch Manager- New store Edinburgh – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

We are growing and are extremely excited to open a new venture in our home town, Edinburgh. We are looking for a new team and have an exciting opportunity for a Branch Manager to join us. Based at our new store in central Edinburgh you will have responsibility for all aspects of running the branch, ensuring it is completely focused on serving customers and making sales.

Suspension Technician – Fox Factory UK Limited

Position Responsibilities:

– Disassemble, maintain, and assemble Fox suspension products

– Inspect and meticulously clean all components

– Analyze, evaluate, diagnose, and resolve mechanical product and process related problems

– Align, adjust, and/or calibrate equipment according to specifications

– Test the function and tightness of suspension, with a pneumatic test dyno if required

– Read and interpret specifications such as blueprints, charts, or schematics to determine machine settings or adjustments

– Follow all processes and procedures that are in effect for the operation of the department

Deputy branch manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

We are growing and are extremely excited to open a new venture in our home town, Edinburgh. We are looking for a new team and have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Branch Manager to join us. Based at our new store in central Edinburgh you will have responsibility for all aspects of supporting the running of the branch, ensuring it is completely focused on serving customers and making sales.

Receiving and Shipping Specialist – Fox Factory UK Limited

Position Responsibilities:

– Open all service packages and receive them into Oracle according to procedures outlined by Manager

– Inspect and document the condition of the product. List items that came with the product which may be critical for the reinstallation of the product for the customer

– Package all outgoing services when completed to ensure product is not damaged in transit and make sure the corresponding documentation is with the correct packages

– Advise Manager, Service Centre of unusual occurrences seen on product

– Advise Manager, Service Centre when supplies are needed to perform tasks

– Maintain a safe, clean and organized work environment by adhering to all departmental procedures and safety regulations