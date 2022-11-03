Tim Rees-French joins collection and delivery bike repair service Bike Hero from Evans Cycles

Share Facebook

Bike Hero has announced the addition of Tim Rees-French to its management team as commercial director, following over 18 years at Evans Cycles.

Collection and delivery bike repair service Bike Hero has established a strong presence in the market, serving hundreds of riders since launching in January. Rees-French will bring his industry experience and network to the team at Bike Hero’s HQ in Chertsey, Surrey.

Bike Hero’s founder Andreas Bernstorff said: “We’re really excited to add Tim to the Bike Hero team to lead the growth of the business across both consumer and B2B channels whilst working closely with the workshop management team to ensure that we maintain our high level of customer service.

“His knowledge of the industry and connections both with brands and suppliers will prove a valuable asset to Bike Hero from day one.”

Bike Hero offers collections from home or the office, alongside the ability to drop off in person at the workshop. Customers can choose the most appropriate service online on their preferred collection day, from which point the Bike Hero team manages the rest of the journey. Bikes are turned around within 72 hours before being redelivered.

Rees-French added: “I was already aware of the Bike Hero brand and had followed its growth over the course of the summer so when the opportunity came up to join the team it was one I was keen to explore.

“With fewer bike shops on the high street and more people turning to cycling, there’s an increasing opportunity to facilitate servicing and repair needs with systems that work around the customer, quickly and efficiently.

“This is what Bike Hero offers and is something that we’re looking forward to rolling out to more and more riders while encouraging others to take up cycling too.”

As well as servicing individual riders, Bike Hero will also facilitate builds and delivery for a number of direct-to-consumer brands and retailers looking to outsource additional workshop support.

The team facilitates a fleet of electric vans as part of a company pledge towards green and sustainable practices. Alongside the Chertsey workshop, Bike Hero also works out of a second workshop at Surrey cycling hotspot The Queen Stage.