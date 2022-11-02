Triathlete pair launch new translation agency for cycling industry 

Share Facebook

A duo of triathletes have launched an industry-first translation agency for the endurance sports sector.

Based in Warsaw, Poland, Endurance Translations is a new venture by Michal Glowacki and Gosia Glowacka, who have 15 years of translation experience and six-plus years competing in triathlons.

Endurance Translations is designed for businesses that sell apparel, accessories, or high-performance equipment, and offers specialist translation, editing, copywriting, and proofreading services.

On the launch of the new business, Glowacki said: “Endurance Translations is created by athletes to help you communicate with athletes all over the world. Our team isn’t just made up of endurance sports translators but experienced athletes, cyclists, and triathletes. This means that we not only understand your industry, and the products you sell, but we understand what customers want to hear and how messages should be delivered. This is how we help brands to get their gears in order and build their international presence.”

Endurance Translations will offer worldwide translation services, and offers a range of language services in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Dutch, Swedish, and Danish, as well as select Asian languages, including Japanese.

The company will work with a network of translators, all of whom are athletes.

Glowacka said: “Research suggests that translating your own messages can take twice as long. That’s crucial time that you could be spending elsewhere in your business. But the main challenge for specialist companies like endurance sports brands is finding a translation agency that knows the ins and outs of their industry. At Endurance Translations, we combine the skills of an external translation agency with the passion and knowledge of your internal team. This results in quality and expert translation that propels you to the finishing line.”

For more information, contact Michal on michal@endurancetranslations.com or visit the website: endurancetranslations.com.