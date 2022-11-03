Jesse Norman appointed Minister of State (decarbonisation and technology) in DfT

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Jesse Norman has been appointed Minister of State (Decarbonisation and Technology) in the Department for Transport (DfT).

Norman, who was appointed on 26th October, was previously Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office from 7th September to 26th October. Before that, he was Financial Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2021.

As Minister of State (Decarbonisation and Technology), Norman has responsibility for transport decarbonisation, air quality, technology (for example e-scooters), secondary legislation, space, active travel (cycling and walking), skills, science and research, corporate, and accessibility.

Norman has been the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire since 2010 and was previously Paymaster General, and held ministerial roles in the Department for Transport, and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

In a tweet following the announcement, Norman said: “Delighted to be back at @transportgovuk. We’re getting the band back on the road! (Or rail. Or in the air. Or zero carbon active travel.)”

Read more: ‘A shocking decision’: Industry reacts as British Cycling signs deal with Shell

The DfT works with its agencies and partners to support the transport network that helps the UK’s businesses and gets people and goods travelling around the country. It plans and invests in transport infrastructure to ‘keep the UK on the move’. DfT is supported by 24 agencies and public bodies.

Last month, it announced the appointment of England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty as one of four senior figures to become part of a new advisory panel, Active Travel England.

Whitty will work alongside West Midlands’ Mayor Andy Street, chair of the Office of Rail and Road Declan Collier, and Arup’s global transport leader Isabel Dedring.

Active Travel England, sponsored by the DfT, is the Government’s executive agency responsible for making walking, wheeling and cycling the preferred choice for everyone to get around in England.