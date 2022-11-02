Bosch eBike Systems adds new navigation function to Kiox 300

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bosch eBike Systems has added a new navigation function to the Kiox 300 display.

The new Kiox 300 navigation function aims to help riders stay oriented, with the display automatically realigning to match the direction of movement while riding.

Additional turn-by-turn directions with precise distance information make it easier for riders to find their way.

Kiox 300 indicates the distance to the destination, to enable riders to better assess the route in terms of their own fitness. In combination with the LED Remote, the display also provides information such as the time to the destination as well as the estimated time of arrival.

The LED Remote and Mini Remote also enable the ergonomically efficient operation of the navigation function.

Riders can create their own routes in the eBike Flow app, choosing between three route profiles: Daily, Leisure and e-MTB (eMTB trails). Alternatively, they can link their komoot profile with the eBike Flow app and import the desired route. All route information is continuously transmitted via Bluetooth from the eBike Flow app to Kiox 300.

The Kiox 300 will now offer riders additional features to optimise their workouts. Previously, cadence, power and calories consumed were recorded during automatic activity tracking. With the update to the Kiox 300, the display will tell e-bikers whether they are currently riding above or below their personal average power and average cadence.

The respective average values are now also displayed. The update will also see the display show the current altitude, elevation covered and the maximum altitude. The average values are activity-related and are reset when a new activity is started.

Read more: Beeline announces new updates to its navigation devices

As with the Intuvia 100 display, the Kiox 300 shows when it is time to shift up or down a gear via an overlaid shift recommendation.

Kiox 300 is part of the smart system from Bosch, and the update can be downloaded via the eBike Flow app.