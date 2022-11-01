Beeline announces new updates to its navigation devices

Share Facebook

British routing and navigation expert Beeline has announced further software updates to its navigation devices, including GPX export and an ‘avoid unpaved surfaces’ feature.

This follows a successful Seedrs crowdfunding campaign and the launch of the Velo 2 GPS cycling computer this year.

Following the latest update, users of the Beeline app can now benefit from GPX exports. Users can export a GPX file from a saved route, from a ride they have done in the app (via freeride mode etc) or from one they have planned in the Beeline app but not yet ridden.

It means users can now benefit from Beeline Smart Routing, the company’s cycle and motorcycle-specific routing algorithm, outside of the Beeline app.

Beeline co-founder Mark Jenner said: “This has been a huge year for all of us at Beeline. We’re delighted with the feedback from the Beeline Velo 2, and support shown for the Seedrs campaign.

“We’ve been given an opportunity by our audience to further invest in the technology that we believe will make cycling more accessible and enjoyable to more people.

“We value our community’s opinions and act on them. These updates are the first of many that are user inspired and enable better, happier rides.”

Beeline has also introduced a new improvement in the form of the ‘avoid unpaved surfaces’ feature. Users can now choose to avoid unpaved surfaces, such as canal towpaths, farm and fire tracks etc.

The routing engine will assess a planned route and take into consideration road surfaces, where there is data, and do its best to find alternative routes.

Beeline recently closed its Seedrs crowdfunding campaign having exceeded its £800,000 target and reaching an investment total of £1,013,608.

Following the release of the Velo 2 GPS cycling computer, Beeline said the funding round will enable it to accelerate the development of its navigation technology and expand into new markets.