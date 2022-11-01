November edition of BikeBiz magazine now available

Share Facebook

The November edition of BikeBiz is now live. Read the digital edition online here.

FUTURE PROOF

E-bikes will change the world. The development of electrically-assisted cycling has been relatively slow, as governments and authorities have been delayed in offering safe cycling infrastructure.

But following the upheaval to our everyday lives during the pandemic, the turbulent economic times, and the ever-growing bane of congestion in cities and towns, now is the most significant time in the history of the e-bike.

I’m relatively inexperienced in the world of e-bikes, having stuck to the old-fashioned style of pedalling in the past, but my recent, brief ventures into motor-powered cycling have opened my eyes to the true potential e-mobility may have (see p55 for my adventures on a Specialized e-MTB).

This edition of BikeBiz is our e-bike and e-scooter special, but in truth every issue we publish proudly aims to shout about the future of e-mobility, and the opportunities it presents for the entire bike industry. Both e-bikes (and yes e-scooters, whether you like them or not…) are the future of urban transport and the transport industry.

The key step now is for the cycle industry to not only see itself as a supplier of performance and recreational bikes, but as an essential transport provider. We must support those consumers who want to move without their car, if we want to maximise the potential in the coming generations.

In this month’s edition of the mag, we explore an innovative shared e-bike business model with Human Forest (p42-43), and the topic of fire safety in micromobility (p39-40), while we also look at all the latest products in the e-bike market in our Sector Guides (p58-66).

Elsewhere in the mag our senior staff writer Rebecca Morley gauges the industry reaction to the controversial Shell-British Cycling partnership (p7-8), and I sat down with e-scooter magnate Adam Norris to learn more about the future of his Pure Electric business.

Through these uncertain times, one thing is clear: the bike will only become more essential to everyday life, and the cycle industry will be there to support life on two wheels.

Alex Ballinger, editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

‘A shocking decision’: Industry reacts as British Cycling signs deal with Shell (7)

In October, British Cycling announced an eight-year deal with oil and gas company Shell UK, which was met with a wave of backlash on social media. BikeBiz asked the industry what it made of the partnership, and this was the response…

RETAILERS

Freewheel: How to support UK bike dealers (13)

Freewheel now has 417 retailers on board, growing from 62 since its launch four years ago. Kellie Parsons, marketing director at Madison and Sportline, tells BikeBiz how it works and the benefits it has for dealers

Repair and connect (17)

Alex Snow, workshop manager for the flagship Decathlon store in Liverpool, explains how his team are hoping to help the local community

‘He was everything we had wished for in our mechanic’ (18)

Gemma Thompson, co-founder of a new bike shop in North Yorkshire, explains how she and her partner James found their dream mechanic

Protect your business against the threat of cyber crime (21)

In this month’s column for retailers, the Association of Cycle Traders explores how cyber security could save your business

BIG INTERVIEW

The biggest problem facing our species (23)

Following the launch of two ‘fundamentally different’ new Pure Electric e-scooters, BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger spoke with company founder Adam Norris about the transport challenges the world currently faces

DISTRIBUTORS

Distributor focus: Bob Elliot & Co (29)

Rebecca Morley visits Bob Elliot & Co in Lancashire to find out more about the distributor’s in-house wheel brand, KX Wheels

Time to reset (33)

BikeBiz catches up with Edinburgh-based distributor Hotlines, as MD Ewan Pinder looks ahead to 2023

MICROMOBILITY

Fire hazard? (39)

As sales of e-bikes and e-scooters continue to soar, manufacturers need to reassure consumers that

their products are safe. Rebecca Bland explores the fire safety question in the micromobility market

HumanForest (42)

Rebecca Bland sits down with Caroline Seton, co-founder of London-based shared e-bike brand HumanForest, to discuss sustainability and affordability

Sponsored article in partnership with Vaude

Shifting the gears on sustainability (44)

As consumer habits shift increasingly towards sustainable buying, German cycling and outdoor brand VAUDE sets out how it is taking concrete action to make the world a greener place

BRANDS

Five minutes with: Rheon Labs (46)

Using a unique active polymer, Rheon Labs, based in Battersea, London, offers impact protection solutions for industries ranging from cycling to the NFL. BikeBiz visited the innovative tech company, to hear from head of technology Roman Chaika and marketing manager Ben Scott

Real world testing (48)

As the e-bike market continues to gather momentum in the UK, BikeBiz spoke to German bike brand Cube about the future of its electrically assisted models

In house (52)

BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger travelled to Leeds to visit the Restrap workshop, to learn how the bikepacking brand has expanded in recent years

PRODUCTS

New products and sector guides (55)

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories (58)