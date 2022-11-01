Indoor cycling brand Muov to exhibit at this week’s Rouleur Live

Share Facebook

Indoor cycling brand Muov will be exhibiting its new smart bikes and software at Rouleur Live this week.

The show is taking place from Thursday 3rd November to Saturday 5th November in its new venue at the Truman Brewery on London’s Brick Lane.

Other brands exhibiting include 3T, 4iiii, ashmei, Battaglin, Bianchi, BMC, Cadex, Campagnolo, Canyon, Ceramicspeed, Cervelo, Cinelli, Classified, Colnago, Condor, DT Swiss, Team EF Coaching, Elite, Evari, FFWD, Fizik, FSA, Giro, Kask, Koo, Le Col, Met, Panaracer, Passoni, Pinarello, Pirelli, POC, Q36.5, Reap, Reserve, Ribble, Sarto, Schwalbe, Scott, Selle Italia, Swift, SwissStop, Technogym, Vittoria, Wahoo and Wilier.

The show will be the first opportunity for the press and public to see the latest Muov bikes, which the brand said have seen significant development since their debut at last year’s show.

CEO and co-founder Christoph Wilfert and the team will be on hand to run through the new features, the opening of pre-orders and an upcoming Crowdcube campaign.

Previously called Muoverti, Muov recently announced its new road bike and its triathlon/TT bike frame which allow riders to train in an aerodynamic time trial position indoors with digital braking and gear shifting, which will be rideable on the stand. The brand’s proprietary tilting mechanism simulates real-life cornering and balancing, alleviating excessive saddle pressure caused by traditional static indoor bikes.

With pre-orders set to open imminently, Rouleur Live will offer prospective Muov owners a chance to experience and test a bike before they enter production.

Rouleur Live will be headlined by stars of the women’s peloton, with Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma joining fresh from the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Current British National Road Race Champion Alice Towers will also be on stage at The Truman Brewery, with Anna Henderson, Lizzy Banks, Marjolein van’t Geloof and Flora Perkins completing the lineup of female racers at the show.