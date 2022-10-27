Vollering and Niewiadoma to headline next week’s Rouleur Live LDN as it moves to Truman Brewery

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling exhibition Rouleur Live LDN is set to welcome a strong lineup of guests to its new home at East London’s Truman Brewery next week.

The show, which is taking place from Thursday 3rd November to Saturday 5th November, will be headlined by stars of the women’s peloton, with Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma joining fresh from the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

Current British National Road Race Champion Alice Towers will also be on stage at The Truman Brewery, with Anna Henderson, Lizzy Banks, Marjolein van’t Geloof and Flora Perkins completing the lineup of female racers at the show.

On 3rd November, Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara will meet on stage, with ‘The Lion of Flanders’ Johan Museeuw also appearing. Fred Wright and Ethan Hayter will also be at the show on Thursday.

Friday sees Rouleur Live also go off-road, with Alex Howes, Nathan Haas, Taylor Phinney

and Nico Roche live on stage. There’ll also be a look into the world of apparel design with Simon Mottram and Sir Paul Smith. Vollering will headline Friday alongside Niewiadoma to dissect the women’s racing calendar.

The final day of Rouleur Live 2022 will bring together framebuilders from around the world and a look at the inner workings of long-distance racing. The show will also hear from Ben O’Connor and Lachlan Morton.

Read more: Panaracer and Focal Events partner for Dirty Reiver gravel event

Exhibitors at the show include 3T, 4iiii, ashmei, Battaglin, Bianchi, BMC, Cadex, Campagnolo, Canyon, Ceramicspeed, Cervelo, Cinelli, Classified, Colnago, Condor, DT Swiss, Team EF Coaching, Elite, Evari, FFWD, Fizik, FSA, Giro, Kask, Koo, Le Col, Met, Muoverti, Panaracer, Passoni, Pinarello, Pirelli, POC, Q36.5, Reap, Reserve, Ribble, Sarto, Schwalbe, Scott, Selle Italia, Swift, SwissStop, Technogym, Vittoria, Wahoo and Wilier.

Show times:

– Thursday 3rd November, 17:00-22:00

– Friday 4th November, 13:00-20:00

– Saturday 5th November, 10:00-16:00 (U16s go free on Saturday)

For more information, visit https://www.rouleur.cc/pages/rouleur-live.