Panaracer and Focal Events partner for Dirty Reiver gravel event

Panaracer and Focal Events have announced a new partnership for the Dirty Reiver, for 2023 and beyond.

Now in its ninth year, gravel event the Dirty Reiver is based in and around Kielder Forest in the English/Scottish Borders, making use of the extensive gravel trail network across the area.

Panaracer, distributed by ZyroFisher in the UK and Ireland, will be the title sponsor, with SRAM, Weldtite and Lauf also supporting to help the event continue to grow.

The event will now be known as the Panaracer Dirty Reiver and will have three new courses for 2023, including a new start loop. The 200km course will remain the flagship distance with a 65km and 130km option.

Focal Events said: “It has been a privilege to have worked with Panaracer from the very beginning of Dirty Reiver, back in 2015. They have seen the development of gravel over the years and understand the relationship between the rider and our event.

“Panaracer Gravel King tyres are iconic and have always been the tyre of choice at Dirty Reiver, so we couldn’t have found a better partner to work with.”

Panaracer global go-to guy Jeff Zell added: “Dirty Reiver has been the foundation of gravel events in the UK and is quickly becoming the benchmark for events around the globe.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Focal Events team to continue the great tradition of Dirty Reiver, but to also continue to bring the finest gravel and cycling tyres to all riders.’

Dirty Reiver will welcome other new brand partnerships for 2023, with many existing partners set to return. A full list of all brand partners can be found on the newly launched website, www.dirtyreiver.co.uk.

Entries will open on 1st December 2022 at 08.00.