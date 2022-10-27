Winners of BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto to be announced on Friday 4th November

The winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto are to be announced on Friday, 4th November.

This year’s awards is the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards.

The winners will be revealed on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, starting at 10.30am on Friday next week.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year have been decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award has been decided by the BikeBiz team.

The other winners have been chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges have however abstained from awards that either they or their company have been shortlisted for.

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year

BMC

Forestal

Frog Bikes

Reilly Cycleworks

Ribble Cycles

Ridgeback

P&A Brand of the Year

Altura

E-Thirteen

Lazer

Muc-Off

Peaty’s

Zéfal

Newcomer of the Year

Bo

Kidvelo Bikes

Loaded Bikes

Shark eBikes

Steed Bikes

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year

Mondraker

Moore Large

Raleigh UK

Sportline

Tandem Group Cycles

Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year

Extra UK

Madison

Oxford

Upgrade Bikes

Velotech Services

ZyroFisher

Specialist Distributor of the Year

Advanced Bikes UK

Apex Distribution

Chicken CycleKit

Gearmechhanger.com

Silverfish UK

Volt Bikes

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

Hot Pursuit Cycles

Inspiral Cycles

Pedal Power Scotland

Pennine Cycles

Sprockets Cycles

Twelfth City Cyclery

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

Balfe’s Bikes

Cykel House

Hargroves Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Thomas’s Cycle Revolution

Best Retailer Services

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Objective 1

Push Retail

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year

Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors

Judith Smith, Primal Europe

Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes

Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media

Cycle Advocacy Award

#BikeIsBest

Cyclehoop

Cycling UK

Go Velo

TotalMTB CIC

Diversity Champion, sponsored by Bikesy

Beccy Marston, See.Sense

Bikeability Trust

Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off

LDN Riders

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK

Women of Colour Cycling Collective

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

Beryl

Dott

Lime

Nextbike

Tier Mobility

Voi Technology

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

County Cycles

Fully Charged

Ride and Glide

Sigma Sports Electric

The Electric Bike Shop

Micromobility Brand of the Year

Advanced Bikes UK

Batribike

Bo

Brompton Bike Hire

Eovolt

Mirider

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.