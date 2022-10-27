Winners of BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto to be announced on Friday 4th November

The winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto are to be announced on Friday, 4th November.
This year’s awards is the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards.
The winners will be revealed on BikeBiz’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, starting at 10.30am on Friday next week.
IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year have been decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, and the Diversity Champion award has been decided by the BikeBiz team.
The other winners have been chosen by our expert judging panel, who offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges have however abstained from awards that either they or their company have been shortlisted for.
BRANDS
Bike Brand of the Year
BMC
Forestal
Frog Bikes
Reilly Cycleworks
Ribble Cycles
Ridgeback
P&A Brand of the Year
Altura
E-Thirteen
Lazer
Muc-Off
Peaty’s
Zéfal
Newcomer of the Year
Bo
Kidvelo Bikes
Loaded Bikes
Shark eBikes
Steed Bikes
DISTRIBUTORS
Bike Distributor of the Year
Mondraker
Moore Large
Raleigh UK
Sportline
Tandem Group Cycles
Windwave
P&A Distributor of the Year
Extra UK
Madison
Oxford
Upgrade Bikes
Velotech Services
ZyroFisher
Specialist Distributor of the Year
Advanced Bikes UK
Apex Distribution
Chicken CycleKit
Gearmechhanger.com
Silverfish UK
Volt Bikes
RETAILERS
IBD of the Year
Hot Pursuit Cycles
Inspiral Cycles
Pedal Power Scotland
Pennine Cycles
Sprockets Cycles
Twelfth City Cyclery
Omnichannel Retailer of the Year
Balfe’s Bikes
Cykel House
Hargroves Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
Thomas’s Cycle Revolution
Best Retailer Services
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Objective 1
Push Retail
INCLUSIVITY
Woman of the Year
Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors
Judith Smith, Primal Europe
Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes
Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media
Cycle Advocacy Award
#BikeIsBest
Cyclehoop
Cycling UK
Go Velo
TotalMTB CIC
Diversity Champion, sponsored by Bikesy
Beccy Marston, See.Sense
Bikeability Trust
Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off
LDN Riders
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK
Women of Colour Cycling Collective
MICROMOBILITY
Best Shared Transport Provider
Beryl
Dott
Lime
Nextbike
Tier Mobility
Voi Technology
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
County Cycles
Fully Charged
Ride and Glide
Sigma Sports Electric
The Electric Bike Shop
Micromobility Brand of the Year
Advanced Bikes UK
Batribike
Bo
Brompton Bike Hire
Eovolt
Mirider
ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.