Cycling price comparison website Bikesy to sponsor Diversity Champion Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2022

Cycling price comparison website Bikesy is to sponsor the Diversity Champion Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto.

Founded in 2015, Bikesy is committed to growing the number of people using a bicycle for recreation, health and transportation, by making it as easy as possible for cyclists to get kitted out with affordable bikes and accessories.

This year’s BikeBiz Awards is the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards. The Diversity Champion Award will be decided by the BikeBiz team, and all winners will be announced on bikebiz.com on Friday 4th November. The full shortlist can be found here.

Bikesy founder Tony James said: “Bikesy’s core values are about getting as many people cycling in the UK as possible. We believe that the benefits of cycling should be available to all – reducing traffic congestion and pollution, improving public health, and providing an affordable and efficient mode of daily transportation.

“We also know that cycling can also make communities more liveable and attractive places to live, work, and play, so we feel indebted to any organisation that is trying to increase cycle uptake throughout the UK today.

“We are excited to support the BikeBiz Awards which celebrate organisations that are promoting cycling throughout all areas of our society. We are especially pleased to recognise the valuable contribution of the diversity campaigners who are committed to fully bringing the benefits of cycling to all.”

Bikesy picks out the best cycle shop price drops, ex-display kit and stock clearances and delivers them to an audience of thousands. The site has grown to have a large database of cycling products, which it uses to guide customers towards retailers that have the products they require at an affordable price.

BikeBiz and MMB editor Alex Ballinger added: “Bikesy’s price comparison offering is a hugely valuable asset to cycling consumers, and their aim of getting more people on bikes perfectly aligns with our beliefs here at BikeBiz, and what we celebrate through the BikeBiz Awards.

“We are thrilled to announce Bikesy as a returning sponsor, this time of our new Diversity Champion prize, an award we established to celebrate the phenomenal work being done in cycling inclusion and diversity.

“Thanks to Bikesy for their continued support. We cannot wait to announce our full list of winners on 4th November.”

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.