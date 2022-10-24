Shimano introduces new RX8 and RX8R gravel shoes

Shimano has introduced the new RX8 and RX8R gravel shoes.
RX8 gravel race shoes
Enhancing Shimano’s featherweight RX8 gravel race shoe, the updated RX801 model delivers a “more breathable design”, said Shimano, with a super stiff and efficient carbon outsole.
Blending the top performance features of Shimano’s premium mountain bike and road racing footwear in a shoe that balances pedaling performance and off-the-bike capability, the RX801 is an all-terrain gravel shoe.
A wider contact area and built-in heel stabilizer increase control while the Surround Wrapping Upper construction hugs the foot for optimal fit. New for the RX801 model is also a range of half sizes.
The new low-profile Boa Li2 dial with rubber grip delivers quick and precise micro-adjustments. Shimano’s Dynalast technology ensures the foot is securely held in place, while a stiff and lightweight carbon composite sole enhances every pedal stroke for a smooth, powerful riding performance.
– Boa Li2 dial
– Lightweight and breathable synthetic leather upper
– Stiff carbon composite sole
– Scratch resistant TPU outsole
– Refined toe box fit
– Vivid inkjet-printed graphics
– MSRP: £229.99
– Weight: 268g (size 42)
– Colours: Black, Silver, Tropical Leaves
– Regular Sizes: 38, 39 – 47 (half sizes available 39.5 – 47.5), 48
– Wide Sizes: 38 – 48
RX8R gravel racing adventure shoes
The new RX801R gravel adventurous racing shoe delivers all the performance features of the RX801 shoes but with a snug-fitting knitted ankle cuff. Shimano said the integrated gaiter eliminates the space between the foot and shoe for protection from the elements and provides ‘unparalleled long-distance comfort’.
Jessie Gascon, Shimano soft-goods product manager, said: “The RX8 Rally concept was inspired by my favorite local ride called the Trabuco Creek Trail, which is jam-packed with jungle-cross single track, multiple creek crossings, and so much sand. Sometimes I would avoid the route to keep my feet dry and pebble-free, but not anymore!”
– Knitted ankle cuff for added protection
– Boa Li2 dial
– Lightweight and breathable synthetic leather upper
– Stiff carbon composite sole
– Scratch resistant TPU outsole
– Refined toe box fit
– Vivid inkjet printed graphics
– MSRP: £269.99
– Weight: 290g (size 42)
– Colours: Metallic Orange
– Regular Sizes: 38, 39, 40, 41-46 (half sizes available 41.5 – 46.5), 47, 48
– Wide Sizes: 40 – 48