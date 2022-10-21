Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 21st October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Front of House Manager – Fudge & Sons

You’re an experienced bicycle retailer with a background in e-bike sales and technical knowledge. You’ve got a passion for riding, too. You’re a friendly, approachable person who loves to help customers and get them excited about riding bikes. And you’re ready to take your expertise to the next level – as Front of House Manager at Fudge & Sons.

Product Sales Promoter – Cyclon BikeCare Ltd

You will be convincing our customers and making a package together to further expand our range in the shop and workshop within your sales area with some with the possibility of travelling throughout the United Kingdom where necessary and, if needed staying overnight is no problem for you. You enjoy working with people and are result-oriented. If you can turn your creativity into new sales opportunities at our dealers, we would definitely like to meet you.

Customer Care Advisor – Madison

You will have worked or be working in a busy Customer Services environment and have experience of handling a high volume of telephone calls. You will be used to dealing with enquiries on stock availability, stock returns, pricing and invoice queries and order deliveries. Multi-tasking skills are essential and you will go that extra mile to help our customers. You will enjoy working with people and be at your happiest working in a team and possess a flexible and helpful attitude with a true desire to resolve problems.

Mechanic – Free Motion Bikecenter

Free Motion is the biggest full-service bicycle centre in the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote). The company has over 20 years of experience with bicycle rental services, guided tours and mechanical assistance to international cyclists. At Free Motion our clients are our priority, and we are looking for a person who shares our vision and passion for cycling. A philosophy focused on teamwork and attention to detail, able to adapt to different situations and work under pressure, with professional ethics.

Bike Workshops General Manager – Julian House

Julian House is a charity dedicated to making a difference to the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society. We run several projects and every year we help thousands of people out of homelessness, into employment, away from domestic abuse, and more. If you’d like a real sense of job satisfaction, great career prospects and a competitive benefits package, you could be who we’re looking for! The successful General Manager will provide effective leadership to the Julian House Bike Workshops, ensuring the overall success of each shop.