BikeBiz reveals shortlist for 2022 awards in association with ArmaUrto

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz has carefully sifted through the nominations for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto and we can now reveal who has made it into the shortlist.

From retailers, to bike brands, and advocacy champions we are proud to help shine a light on the superstars working in the bike industry, and 2022 is no different.

This year’s awards is the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards, including Specialist Distributor of the Year, Diversity Champion, Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year and Micromobility Brand of the Year.

We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to the 2022 iteration and are thrilled so many people have taken the time to enter/nominate – thank you to everyone for getting involved!

The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry. Judges will however abstain from any award that either they or their company have been shortlisted for.

IBD of the Year and Woman of the Year will be decided by a vote open to the whole cycling industry, which is open now and will close at midnight on Friday 7th October. The Diversity Champion award will be decided by the BikeBiz team.

Congratulations to everyone listed below, and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter!

BRANDS

Bike Brand of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

BMC

Forestal

Frog Bikes

Reilly Cycleworks

Ribble Cycles

Ridgeback

P&A Brand of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Altura

E-Thirteen

Lazer

Muc-Off

Peaty’s

Zéfal

Newcomer of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Bo

Kidvelo Bikes

Loaded Bikes

Shark eBikes

Steed Bikes

DISTRIBUTORS

Bike Distributor of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Mondraker

Moore Large

Raleigh UK

Sportline

Tandem Group Cycles

Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Extra UK

Madison

Oxford

Upgrade Bikes

Velotech Services

ZyroFisher

Specialist Distributor of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Advanced Bikes UK

Apex Distribution

Chicken CycleKit

Gearmechhanger.com

Silverfish UK

Volt Bikes

RETAILERS

IBD of the Year

(winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry – vote here)

Hot Pursuit Cycles

Inspiral Cycles

Pedal Power Scotland

Pennine Cycles

Sprockets Cycles

Twelfth City Cyclery

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Balfe’s Bikes

Cykel House

Hargroves Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Thomas’s Cycle Revolution

Best Retailer Services

(winner decided by judging panel)

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Objective 1

Push Retail

INCLUSIVITY

Woman of the Year

(winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry – vote here)

Cheryl Reid, Cowley Road Condors

Judith Smith, Primal Europe

Kimberly Coats, Team Africa Rising

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Vicky Balfour, Vicky Bikes

Wiesia Kuczaj, Fusion Media

Cycle Advocacy Award

(winner decided by judging panel)

#BikeIsBest

Cyclehoop

Cycling UK

Go Velo

TotalMTB CIC

Diversity Champion

(winner decided by the BikeBiz team)

Beccy Marston, See.Sense

Bikeability Trust

Hollie Weatherstone, Muc-Off

LDN Riders

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK

Women of Colour Cycling Collective

MICROMOBILITY

Best Shared Transport Provider

(winner decided by judging panel)

Beryl

Dott

Lime

Nextbike

Tier Mobility

Voi Technology

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

County Cycles

Ride and Glide

Fully Charged

Sigma Sports Electric

The Electric Bike Shop

Micromobility Brand of the Year

(winner decided by judging panel)

Advanced Bikes UK

Batribike

Bo

Brompton Bike Hire

Eovolt

Mirider

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.