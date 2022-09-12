Gusset Components announces new Matt Jones Signature products and S2 FR saddle

Share Facebook

Gusset Components has announced that it now has stock of the new Matt Jones Signature products as well as the all-new Gusset S2 FR saddle.

Working closely with Jones, the brand has created a signature Grey Marble colourway to complement his bike. Order now to secure limited stock available from both UK and TW warehouses.

Gusset Components is distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.

Matt Jones Signature S2 DJ Saddle

The Matt Jones Signature S2 DJ saddle features Pivotal stealth technology that tightens through the seatpost, and takes the rubber anti-slide grip points from the S2 AM saddle and applies them to the nose.

Features:

– Signature Matt Jones Grey Marble colourway

– Subtle design with hardwearing fabric top

– Custom rubber anti-slide grip points on nose

– Pivotal Stealth fitment

– RRP £39.99

Matt Jones Signature Sleeper Flanged Grips

Taking Gusset’s Sleeper Grips, the brand has added a Signature colour for Jones, complementing the DJ saddle. It uses the best available premium materials, to make the grip soft for better feel, hold and shock absorption. From extensive testing and experience, Gusset has developed the super-soft flanged grip to be 147mm long and 30mm in diameter.

Features:

– Signature Matt Jones Grey Marble colourway

– Classic multi-ribbed pattern

– Premium materials

– Super-soft 15A hardness

– 30mm diameter

– 147mm length

– Push-in Black End Plugs Included

– RRP £14.99

S2 FR saddle

Gusset has also introduced the all-new S2 FR saddle, taking design hues from the Pivotal DJ saddle. It features the unique rubber Antislide grip points from the S2 AM saddle and applies them to the nose of the saddle.

Features:

– Subtle design with hardwearing fabric top

– Custom rubber Anti-slide grip points on nose

– Size: 234×132

– Chromo rails

– RRP £34.99