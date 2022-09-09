Magura classroom training returns, TechAcademy digital training platform to continue

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) is expanding its range of training courses for the upcoming 2022/2023 training season.

Magura classroom training could not take place in the last two years due to the pandemic, so MBPS established its first digital training platform with the Magura TechAcademy. Now due to high demand for the resumption of the classroom training courses and the positive response to the Magura TechAcademy, the company has decided to offer both training formats in parallel during the upcoming training season.

Following the cancellation of last year’s classroom training courses due to the pandemic, Magura is launching the European training season at 45 locations in six countries.

The training content has been readjusted in preparation for the 2023 model year. This year’s training courses include information on Magura E-Bike ABS components and Magura Cockpit Integration (MCi). The contents of the Magura MT and HS products have also been updated.

Stefan Deyerler, area sales manager Germany South-East and training coordinator for Magura Bike, said: “According to surveys among the participants of classroom training courses, they particularly appreciate the practical assistance with our products and the exchange of information with the brand’s experts. Our new programme will increasingly respond to this wish.”

The first European training courses will take place from November 2022. Dealer training courses can now be booked in the myMBPS portal. The end of November will see the UK training season starting in Leicester, followed by Motherwell and Slough.

Read more: Magura Bosch Parts & Services expands digital service offering with new myMBPS customer portal

The topics of the Magura TechAcademy will be focused on product information, maintenance and service and model year 2023 innovations. For the coming season, the Magura TechAcademy is including eight learning modules, two more than last year. Each module lasts between 20 and 40 minutes.

Six video modules will provide information on Magura product groups, with each module divided into product and service information. The videos have detailed explanations of the product features and practical tips for the maintenance and troubleshooting of each product.

Two more modules also offer participants information about the company, warranty processing and more services by MBPS, the exclusive sales partner of Magura.

Magura TechAcademy participants can expect a mix of video contributions covering the use of the products, interviews with Magura athletes like Bart Brentjens and Jasper Jauch, as well as insights into the production of Magura products.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive the Magura training certificate. Registration for the Magura TechAcademy will be available during the fourth quarter of 2022. Dealers will be informed separately of the relevant date.