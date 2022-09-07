Magura Bosch Parts & Services expands digital service offering with new myMBPS customer portal

Share Facebook

Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) is launching the new ‘myMBPS’ customer portal, as part of its company-wide digitalisation strategy.

The new customer portal is designed as a central service and cooperation platform between MBPS and specialised retailers. The existing online shop will be integrated into the portal and will offer MBPS customers self-service functions, such as overviews of orders, booked training courses and the option of retrieving invoices where required.

Elena Strohm, head of e-commerce at MBPS, said: “In the future, MBPS, as a ‘Partner of Choice’, will gradually add more useful functions to the customer portal to enhance customer relationships and respond even better to the needs and requirements of specialist retailers.”

Digital service, complaints processing and the expansion of extensive self-service functions will also be included in the portal’s range of functions. The customer portal offers benefits for MBPS customers. MBPS shortens the processing time for service requests, offers customers a high degree of flexibility and provides a single point of contact for a broad spectrum of topics.

In recent years, MBPS, the joint venture of Magura and Bosch eBike Systems, has already implemented steps in its company-wide digitalisation strategy and expanded its digital service offers for specialist retail partners. Last year saw the launch of the first digital on-demand training platform with the Magura TechAcademy brand training offer.

The introduction of the myMBPS portal will enable the brands represented by MBPS to enhance its services by offering them centrally. MBPS follows a single sign-on approach, which enables customers to use all the services securely and conveniently with just one log-in.

Timo Kieninger, director of marketing and sales, said: “The future will be even more digital. We create the digital interfaces between specialist retailers and our premium brands for an optimal user experience and improved collaboration. New services also play a role here, as does the continuous development of the platform into an indispensable part of daily work.”