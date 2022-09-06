Upgrade stocking new Lezyne security Airtag products

Share Facebook

Lezyne has introduced a new category of bike security to its extensive accessory line, with three new products.

UK distributor Upgrade is stocking the new security Airtag products, which include the Matrix Bike Tagger, the Matrix Saddle Tagger and the Matrix Air Cage.

The Matrix Bike Tagger (srp £20) (pictured above) conceals any Apple AirTag to a bike via standard bottle cage mounts, ideally fastened under a bottle cage to help conceal it from view. Supplied two stainless TR25 security bolts and tool, its casing is engineered from Lezyne’s lightweight and durable Composite Matrix material and waterproof to IPX7.

The Air Tag (not supplied) is latched securely into place with a simple twist-and-turn function of the casing.

The Matrix Saddle Tagger (srp £18) clamps discreetly onto the rear of the saddle rails with a single TR25 security bolt (tool supplied). Tucked out the way and out of view, it’s a secure and waterproof option.

The Matrix Air Cage (srp £30) is designed around Lezyne’s Matrix Team Cage with a minimalist, lightweight (44g), side loading design. The integrated AirTag pocket is designed to be almost indistinguishable from the bottle cage itself.

Based around hidden solutions for Apple’s Air Tag tracking devise, the Matrix Bike Tagger, Matrix Saddle Tagger and Matrix Air Cage aim to offer peace of mind and a way to trace or track bikes quickly via Apple’s ‘FindMy’ network.

Visit UK distributor Upgrade Bikes’ page for more information and ordering.

Lezyne, which won P&A Brand of the Year at the BikeBiz Awards 2021, has its headquarters located in Reno, Nevada, USA, with office locations in San Luis Obispo, California, USA, Berlin, Germany, and Taichung, Taiwan.

All of its products are manufactured and assembled at its Taichung factory, or by working closely with nearby vendors that produce parts exclusively for Lezyne. Earlier this year, the company promoted worldwide engineering manager Terry Cooke to vice president of production and engineering, following the recent news of its restructured sales and marketing teams.