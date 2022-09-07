Cycling insurer Bikmo launches 25% discount for bike industry workers 

Share Facebook

Specialist cycling insurer Bikmo has launched a new discount scheme for those working in the bike industry.

Bikmo Pro offers a 25% discount to anyone working in the cycling sector, to support the people who help keep the bike business thriving.

The discount will be open to bike industry workers ranging from bike brands through to retail staff and coaches.

Dave George, Bikmo CEO, said: “’We’re delighted to be launching Bikmo Pro today, a 25% discount for the lifetime of a policy for anyone working in the cycling industry.

‘’Our mission is to protect the world’s riders, and we want to play our part in helping everyone supporting our industry in what continues to be an exciting time for cycling.

‘’From mechanics to coaches, retailers to product designers, we hope that a wide range of people will take advantage of Bikmo Pro.’’

The 25% discount is currently valid for UK residents, however other territories will be included soon. To sign up, members of the cycling industry just need to fill out this form.

Bikmo, headquartered in Cheshire, offers a range of cycling-specific insurance products both for riders and businesses, including cover for theft and accidental damage, as well as race cover, public liability cover, and insurance for clothing and accessories.

Earlier this year, the brand also launched Bikmo Bike Shop Insurance, a new product and service designed exclusively for cycle retailers looking for a personal and specialised approach to business insurance.

Bikmo CEO Dave George said at the time: “Bikmo has a history of supporting bike shops. Since launching Bikmo cycle insurance in 2014 we’ve helped hundreds of retailers to protect their customers’ bikes and putting money into their tills through our partner claims replacements scheme.

“Offering bike shop business insurance feels like a natural move for us, and we hope that it will help give retailers around the country more confidence and resilience to do what they do best.”