Torq officially launches new Explore Supercharged Breakfasts into global bike market

Torq has officially launched its new Explore Supercharged Breakfasts into the global bike, run and outdoor markets.

This follows the pre-release at the Outdoor Trade Show in Liverpool, which took place from 13th to 15th June.

Torq’s Explore sub-brand came into being in 2020 with the introduction of the fully organic, vegan-friendly flapjacks. Utilising its performance nutrition expertise, the new Explore instant Supercharged Breakfasts are ideal for endurance events and overnight expeditions, said Torq. They have been designed to provide easily accessible, useful nutritional fuel in a convenient, lightweight (150g), low volume package.

Mixing fast with hot or cold water, each pack contains over 500 calories of high quality functional food, comprising 100g carbohydrates, 25g whey protein, and 3g fat. According to Torq, this ensures the fastest possible absorption of these key nutrients, providing the energy needed to get the most out of any adventurous activities.

With all-natural ingredients and available in three flavours: Cinnamon and Raisin, Banana and Mango, and Apricot and Ginger, Torq Explore Breakfasts are available through distributor ZyroFisher now.

Torq has also committed to showcasing its brand at key indoor events in 2023. It will be present at the National Running Show in January, the National Outdoor Expo in March and the National Cycling Show in June.

Run by Raccoon Events, these shows are all centrally located at the NEC, Birmingham, and have an expected combined attendance of 55,000.

Distributor ZyroFisher recently launched its newly designed website, which focuses on the services that are offered to brand partners and the retailer network, as well as giving prospective employees an insight into the different areas of the business.

Other brands in the Darlington-based distributor’s portfolio include motocross and mountain bike lifestyle brand Fasthouse, Stacyc electric bikes, and CamelBak, which ZyroFisher now represents across all categories.