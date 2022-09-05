Yamaha launches new PWseries S2 drive unit and Display B

Share Facebook

Yamaha has launched the new PWseries S2 drive unit and the new Display B.

Developed with the philosophy that ‘less is more’ the PWseries S2 drive unit is lighter and more powerful than the PWseries ST, that was launched in 2018.

The new PWseries S2, built on the strengths of the PWseries ST, elevates the riding experience to ‘another level’, making this multi-role drive unit suited to everything from commuting and general daily usage through to countryside trekking, weekend touring and mountain trail riding.

Producing 75 Nm maximum torque, the compact new PWseries S2 drive unit is over 7% more powerful than the PWseries ST, and weight has been cut to 2.85 Kg – 16% less than the previous design.

The smaller dimensions of the new unit offer e-bike manufacturers even greater freedom to produce new generation frame designs, said Yamaha, with features such as increased ground clearance for improved performance on technical terrain.

The 20% more compact PWseries S2 layout also makes it possible for bike manufacturers to develop idealised frame designs with shorter chain stays that can potentially increase overall rigidity to give enhanced manoeuvrability and increased rear wheel traction.

PWseries S2 key features:

– New model for 2023

– Lighter, smaller and more powerful than the PWseries ST

– Universal sport and trail applications

– Smooth and natural acceleration

– Increased max torque of 75 Nm

– Weight of 2.85 Kg – 0.5 Kg (16%) less than PWseries ST

– Higher torque-to-weight ratio

– New ISIS bottom bracket axle interface

– 22.8mm shorter bottom bracket

– Yamaha Zero Cadence technology for instant assistance

– Automatic support mode – for easy and intuitive e-biking

– Reliable maintenance-free design

Complementing the new PWseries S2 drive unit is the new Display B, a user interface that’s been designed to provide accessible information together with ease of operations.

It is the ‘perfect partner’ for the new PWseries S2 drive unit, said Yamaha, and features a range of hand-picked functions that give the rider key information. The 3-inch LCD meter displays large format information in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian and Spanish.

Display B is a ‘switch on and go’ system that saves the user’s previously selected settings such as ride assist mode or lights status (on/off). The user interface’s central location frees up handlebar space for a smartphone holder and allows power delivery through a USB micro-B 1 A port.

Display B key features:

– 3 inch LCD screen

– Clock

– Ready to go design

– Key information in large format

– Stores settings when the system shuts off

– One-touch removal

– Smartphone friendly design