Premium cycling performance brand Le Col unveils new indoor workout collection

Premium cycling performance brand Le Col has unveiled its new indoor workout collection, designed for maximum versatility to support athletes in every workout.

Available to buy now, the Women’s Workout Leggings are engineered to provide high-performance compression and the perfect amount of stretch. The leggings are fully opaque and the second-skin fit delivers better freedom of movement as well as maximum comfort.

The slip pockets on both sides offer simple storage space for a phone or accessories, as well as a small internal pocket. Warp-knit technology works to improve muscle compression and support during use, whilst also providing moisture-wicking properties.

As a shorter version of the women’s leggings, the Women’s Workout Training Shorts are also built for high performance, said Le Col. Engineered with the same technologies as the leggings, these super-lightweight and close-to-skin fit shorts are built to give freedom of movement while working out.

The shorts also have side pockets to store phones and accessories, with an internal pocket for keys and valuables.

The Workout Vests are available in men’s and women’s fits and have been engineered to be durable and perform during every workout. The vests are lightweight and breathable and are built to prioritise the athlete’s performance and comfort.

The Drirelease fabric technology ensures performance is in every fibre of the vest. The water-absorbing fibres rapidly wick sweat away from the skin to the outside of the vest where it can evaporate more easily.

The Le Col Workout T-Shirt has been engineered to be breathable, sweat-wicking and lightweight, while offering maximum performance and freedom of movement for workouts both on and off the bike. It also utilises the same Drirelease fabric technology as the vests.

Le Col’s Indoor Workout collection is available from today, 5th September.