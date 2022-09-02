Haibike to ‘revolutionise’ e-MTB market with new Lyke

Share Facebook

Haibike is set to ‘revolutionise’ the e-MTB market with an all-new trail bike, the Lyke, its ‘lightest bike to date’.

“With ambitious trail-riders at the heart of its design, the Lyke is crafted from a unique blend of materials, pairing its light carbon frame for a stiff yet responsive ride, with an alloy rocker for increased durability,” said a Haibike statement.

“Every feature of the Lyke is engineered around delivering a first-class riding experience; Haibike’s exciting new kinematic concept ensures that any obstacles are overcome with ease, enabling riders a smooth uphill as well as an agile downhill.”

The concept of decoupling the motor and battery makes way for a lower than standard battery position, said Haibike, giving riders the freedom to adopt an even lower centre of gravity.

The Lyke comes fitted with the Fazua Ride60, a new e-system that packs an impressive power-to-weight capacity ratio into a small and compact size. It allowed for the decision to go with a closed downtube.

The full 29” wheel set and balanced 140/140mm travel create the “perfect conditions for nailing technical descents with confidence”, said Haibike. The Lyke’s geometry lends itself to the absence of front-end rise, offering a relaxed yet efficient uphill riding position.

Matthias Rueckerl, global brand manager at Haibike, said: “The Lyke is proof of Haibike’s constant drive to push the boundaries of innovation. With the development focused on weight, handling and design, in combination with a removable battery system, we created a unique and unparalleled concept.”

German e-MTB brand Haibike has been passionately inventing e-bikes for 12 of its 27 years. The brand’s vision to make e-cycling adventures accessible to all can be seen in the wide variety of products it offers, from long travel trail e-MTBs to trekking leisure bikes.