Volt launches 2022 editions of Regent and Connect e-bikes

UK electric bike brand Volt has announced the roll-out of its 2022 editions of the Regent and the Connect.

Volt founder and owner, James Metcalfe said: “The Volt Connect remains a stalwart in the VOLT range, and we’re proud of the technical sophistication we’ve developed that will ensure riders a smooth safe ride through any conditions.

“With the Volt Regent we revamped a classic e-bike built for those who want to get on and ride, with minimal maintenance.

“The team at Volt have taken every effort possible to ensure the latest iteration of these two models deliver a modern aesthetic and an even greater experience for riders. We can’t wait to get the public in the saddle and see their reaction.”

The 2022 Volt Connect is designed to take its rider “further and faster than ever before”, said Volt, with technical advancements including the new Bafang M200 crank drive motor system and frame-integrated lithium-ion battery – coupled with Kevlar-lined tyres, lockout suspension and other rider benefits including various luggage carrying options.

The Bafang M200 crank driven electric motor interprets rider data and adapts to deliver the necessary power in real-time, “effortlessly providing an intuitive riding experience”, according to Volt.

The Connect’s Tektro e-bike hydraulic disk brakes alongside its SR Suntour NCX suspension offer riders a smooth and safe ride, whatever the conditions. Its SKS mudguards and Spanninga LED lights keep riders both clean and visible and come fitted as standard.

The Connect also has updated styling, smooth frame welding, and integrated yet removeable battery.

The 2022 Volt Regent features upgraded suspension, improved brakes, and a standard battery that powers riders over 70 miles on a single charge.

Moving from a derailleur gear set-up to an internal hub gearing system sees the Regent now boast an intuitive twist grip system. A powerful and responsive hydraulic braking system also maximises rider comfort and safety, said Volt.

The 2022 Regent’s new SR Suntour suspension offers riders a lighter more responsive e-bike, with the ability to lock out the suspension and prevent the forks from absorbing energy as cyclists glide across smooth surfaces.

With its adjustable stem, sweeping handlebars, and pannier rack with integrated lights, Volt said the 2022 Regent is the “premier e-bike for the everyday rider”.