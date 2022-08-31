BikeBiz’s guide to the latest winter and protective clothing

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest winter and protective clothing from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Sportful, Dainese, Mavic, TSG, Kilpi, 100%, DexShell, Bluegrass, Funkier Clothing, Race Face, Fasthouse, Bigfoot Brace, Fizik and Spatzwear

This guide first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Sportful – Super Jacket

Distributor: Saddleback

The Super Jacket from Sportful is designed to provide the maximum comfort in the depths of winter. The Super Jacket uses Gore-Tex Infinium fabric. The fabric uses a membrane to be totally windproof, water-resistant and thermal, while offering maximum breathability. In the Super Jacket riders are protected from wind chill and any unexpected changes in the weather but will remain dry when the efforts intensify. Double layer fabric on the wrist provides greater protection and a snug fit. A full-length YKK Vislon zip on the front of the jacket makes for easy opening and closing while on the move and even with thick winter gloves on. Three rear pockets keep essentials and supplies close to hand.

RRP: £210

Weblink: https://saddleback.co.uk/ collections/sportful-mens- jackets/products/sportful- super-jacket?variant= 32692765458517

Dainese – HGC Loft Weatherproof Jacket

Distributor: Windwave

The Dainese HGC line has been developed for MTB riding and tackling trails in the toughest and most hostile weather conditions, all year round. The outer layer offers great protection from moisture and wind through the 2L layer construction. A thin 40g padding ensures the body is thermally insulated but doesn’t provoke excessive sweating. Two extractors on the sides can be opened for optimal heat exchange and to let excess moisture out, without letting cold air in. The shorter cut at the front allows for the utmost freedom when riding, while the longer rear structure ensures maximum coverage even with an aggressive riding position.

RRP: £184.95

Weblink: https://shop.windwave.co.uk/clothing/jackets-gilets/dainese-hgc-loft-weatherproof-jacket-black–waterproof__11812

Mavic – Mistral Jacket

Distributor: Direct to retailer

Two products in one: the wind protection of a jacket combined with the comfort of a jersey. Perfect for variable fall and spring conditions. When summer turns to autumn, cyclists still have a few months of amazing riding, but when they have to start dressing warmer they miss the freedom of wearing just a jersey. Mavic made the Mistral jacket for them, providing the wind protection of a jacket combined with the comfort of a jersey to maximise performance and comfort on fast autumn and spring rides. This jacket shields riders from the elements, providing a lightweight, close-fitting top that keeps them comfortable so they can perform at their best.

RRP: £170

TSG – Insulation Jacket

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Insulation Jacket is a windproof and breathable fleece second layer that takes the bite off chilly rides. It sports a full-length front zip, making it easy to peel off and stash, and a shaped, removable and adjustable hood for added style and warmth. There are also zipped front pockets so personal effects don’t end strewn across streets and trail. Add to this snug cuffs and waist, and you have the perfect thermal layer for cold days on the bike.

RRP: £79.99

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution. com/english/product.php?part= JKTSIJKM

Kilpi – Nereto-M

Distributor: Ultra Sport Europe

The Kilpi Nereto-M is a men’s softshell jacket for cyclists that is suitable for cooler sub-zero temperatures thanks to its warm softshell material. In addition, an internal sewn vest made of structured fleece provides an additional insulating layer and helps to draw moisture from the body. Invisible ventilation zippers on the front improve breathability at high physical performance.

RRP: £139.99

Weblink: https://www.kilpisports.com/ en/product/nereto-m-w21

Kilpi – Valley-M

Distributor: Ultra Sport Europe

Kilpi Valley-M are men’s long bike pants which can be worn in autumn and winter in temperatures from zero to -15°C. The elastic Opti-Heat knit from the inner-combed side warms and helps remove moisture from the skin. In addition, the front of the thighs is made of Siberium SRC WB membrane elastic softshell, which reliably withstands the cold, wind but is also breathable, so riders won’t overheat.

RRP: £84.99

Weblink: https://www.kilpisports.com/ en/product/valley-m-w21

100% – 100% Hydromatic Pants

Distributor: Silverfish UK

The Hydromatic collection of outerwear incorporates key features to battle tough riding conditions with a lightweight, aerodynamic fit. Stay warm and dry without sacrificing style and comfort. Featuring mechanical stretch woven fabric with a 2.5 layer 10k/10k waterproof/ breathable laminate, Boa system dial and lace technology for a lightweight, incrementally adjustable waist closure for ideal fit and finally a stabilisation pocket to store device or tool. A jacket and shorts are also available in the same material.

RRP: £149.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Shorts-Pants/VARHP4004100000_100-Hydromatic-Pants-2022

DexShell – Arendal Waterproof Winter Gloves

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Designed for winter biking in all conditions the DexShell Arendal glove delivers warmth from its PrimaLoft Gold Cross Core insulation with Polyester Fleece liner. The Porelle waterproof membrane inserts are breathable keeping a rider’s hands dry. Durable construction comes from the Microfibre palm, DWR Polyester back and Neoprene cuff.

RRP: £48

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Clothing/ DexShell/Gloves/Arendal

Bluegrass – Armour B&S D30

Distributor: Raleigh UK

When a total back and side protection is needed, the Bluegrass Armour B&S D3O inserts provide full back protection, with shoulder shells also in place. Constructed from lightweight and stretchable open mesh, the Bluegrass Armour B&S is designed to achieve maximum breathability, ventilation, and fast drying. Unlike some full protection systems, the Bluegrass Armour B&S can be used with hydration pack, to keep riders topped-up throughout the ride.

RRP: £170

Weblink: https://www.met-helmets.com/ en/shop/gravity/bluegrass- protections/armour-bs-d3o/

Funkier Clothing – Funkier Leg Defender Seamless-Tech Protection

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The Funkier Performance Protectors are Funkier’s answer to the world of enduro riders who demand light, breatheable comfort yet unyielding protection on the joints. The collection is composed of innovative seamless wear, which provides comfortable, light breathability and incorporates soft impact pads to provide maximum protection and shock absorption.

RRP: £36.99

Weblink: https://www.bob–elliot.co.uk/ viewdetailV2.php?target=80272

Race Face – Indy Knee Guard

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Proven performance on descents and comfort on climbs, as used by Yeti’s Richie Rude and the Rocky Mountain-RaceFace Enduro Team. An adjustable hook and loop strap closure around the calf and silicone gripper on the upper thigh helps provide a secure fit, a removable D30 foam pad provides certified impact protection, a Lycra front panel and mesh rear panel for comfort and breathability, abrasion-resistant knee cover for durability and a silicone patch at the shin combats slippage.

RRP: £72.95

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/RFAB017002_Race-Face-indy-Knee-Guard-Stealth-2021-S

Fasthouse – Hooper Knee Pad

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Designed, developed and tested with Tyler McCaul, the Hooper is a sleeve style pad done in a heavy-duty fashion. The Hooper knee pad features an ergonomic design with abrasion resistant fabric, articulated foam injected knee pad that hardens on impact, vented mesh back for increased airflow and comfort, removable pad for easy cleaning and extended shin pad for extra protection.

RRP: £89.99

Weblink: https://www.zyrofisherb2b.co. uk/products/product.aspx? stylecode=FHHOKNEEPAD

Bigfoot Brace

Distributor: Bigfoot Brace

The Bigfoot Brace was designed for anyone involved in the BMX and MTB scenes. Riders understand the importance of protecting their ankles from big drops, tailwhips and hair-raising crashes. This ankle brace offers high quality comfort, support, protection and prevention against those nasty ankle rolls without restricting any mobility.

RRP: Single £30, Pair £54.90

Weblink: https://www. bigfootbrace.co.uk/

Fizik – Winter Overshoe

Distributor: Extra UK

The Fizik Winter Overshoe helps extend the life of any road shoe that little bit further into the darker and wetter months. The flexible construction stretches over Boa or strap closures to ensure a sleek fit over any shape cycling shoe, and the additional shoe height helps ensure no chilling gaps between bib tights and shoes add to rider discomfort. The shoes fasten with waterproof high-quality WKK zips and are built around a 100% waterproof and windproof upper.

RRP: £55.99

Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/ fizik/overshoes_~2504/product/ 154611-52477-winter_overshoe. html#black-l+%2844-46%29

Spatzwear – Roadman 3 Overshoe

Distributor: VeloBrands

The new Spatz Roadman 3 Overshoe is the next logical step in the evolution of the Roadman. Warm, tough, reflective and now with extremely visible 360-degree bright yellow fluorescent (and reflective) detailing to keep riders safe as they battle through the winter traffic. Re-engineered with extended Kevlar toe area and targeted Aero-Armour super-tough neoprene around the foot to guard against rips and tears. The ‘Roadman 3’ now has Aero-Armour neoprene at the top of the leg hem to offer easier use, an improved fit and increased toughness.

RRP: £94.99