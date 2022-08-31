Smart bicycle theft prevention Leopard Lync launches on Indiegogo

Share Facebook

The Leopard Lync, offering smart bicycle theft prevention, has launched on Indiegogo.

The Lync comes fitted with a loud 109 dB alarm that triggers if the integrated motion sensors (6 axis gyro and accelerometer) detect movement. The Lync will also send an instant alert to a phone via the Lync app so cyclists can check on their bike.

James Robertson, head of marketing, said: “There are plenty of bike trackers on the market but we wanted to create something different, something that would help to prevent your bike being stolen and give cyclists an extra layer of security.”

The Lync comes fitted with a 4G/2G eSim which Leopard says guarantee connection no matter where you are in the UK and Europe and also has Bluetooth auto lock, meaning riders can walk away from their bike and the Lync will automatically activate.

With the Lync app, cyclists can check their location for recent bike thefts and theft hot spots as well as set up a geofence around their bike. With real-time GPS, cyclists can also see exactly where their bike is.

The Lync has been designed to fit all types of bikes and attaches under an existing bottle cage and is weatherproof up to IP67. With normal use, the battery will last up to four weeks on a single charge, according to Leopard, and longer when in standby mode.

Robertson added: “We have learnt a lot over the last 2 years and the support from the bicycle manufacturers has been amazing…. so we are very excited to get this launched and in the hands of cyclists everywhere.”

The Leopard Lync is available to order now on Indiegogo now and comes with the first year of data included for £89 – limited to the first 100 orders.